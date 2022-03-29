Talk about good fortune. As a senior, Kirsten Perryman moved from Georgia to Haverhill to live with her uncle, former NFL fullback Robert Perryman.
Kirsten was our 1999 girls track MVP with bests of 7.40 in the 55 meters and 35-6.25 in the shot put for Haverhill High. and it was her first year doing the shot put.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, but here are some random favorite girls indoor track MVP memories of mine.
Barbara Contos is one of a long line of great Andover hurdlers. Another Golden Warrior, Jodi Parrott, this winter won New Englands and may be the next hurdler to win our MVP honors.
Hurdlers are known to be elite athletes and our indoor MVP includes a slew of studs, among them our last three MVPs: Central’s Katharine Duren, Haverhill’s Jayla Kitchings and Pentucket’s Saige Tudisco. All three live in the city of Haverhill.
Pinkerton’s Kiah Quarles was a hurdling whiz, too.
Weep not for the distance kids. Pinkerton’s Morgan Sansing, Andover’s Maggie Mullins, Haverhill’s Colleen McNaughton, Pinkerton’s Ashley Morgenstern, Timberlane’s Jessica Flinn, Andover’s Susan Ashlock, Phillips’ Melissa Donais and Timberlane’s Kristin Cobb are among the milers/2-milers named Tribune indoor track MVPs.
Something about those Haverhill streets. McNaughton and Donais lived on the same street as do hurdles greats Kitchings and Duren.
The only multi-time honorees indoors were Bradford’s Donais (three times) and Londonderry’s Helena Kimball (1994, 1995). Central’s Duren likely would have done it except for COVID.
Andover’s Rachel Fox was even more talented in lacrosse, earning a scholarship to Northwestern, where she picked up three national championship rings.
TWITTER: @MullyET
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.