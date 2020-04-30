Some may view a New England title as the pinnacle. But most of the area girls New England track champions seemed to go on to bigger and better things.
Andover’s Moira Cronin (AHS ‘11) won three New England titles, a rarity even for the greats of the sport. She holds the area high school record of 5-10 and the area record for a collegian with a 6-foot clearance at the University of Virginia.Salem’s Kelly (LaPlume) Hulshult won the New England javelin title in 1982 and these days is a top master’s triathlete.
Timberlane’s Jess Cegarra (2003, shot put) is in the Bryant Hall of Fame for her volleyball and track accomplishments. These days, she’s a champion power lifter.
Amy Desrosiers (Salem ‘10) has put the discus down and is now pursuing a career as an actress and acting instructor.
You have to feel for Central Catholic junior sensation Katharine Duren. She may have been able to equal Cronin’s historic three-peat but the defending 100 hurdles champion won’t get the chance due to the pandemic.
The New England girls cross country meet was founded in 1977. We’ve still only produced one champion: Pinkerton’s Cindy Collins in 1979.
We have pictures here of nine former girls champions but we’ve certainly produced some other greats who’ve won the prestigious New England title.
