The Reggies have probably had more small football stars than any other area school. That’s small in stature but usually huge in heart. Their Eagle-Tribune All-Stars have included (year and size) Joe Pizzuto (2009, 5-6, 140); Jonathan DelosSantos (2007, 5-7, 140); Kelvin Morales (2003, 5-7, 140); Dave Pienta (1977, 5-8, 130); and Rick Cecil (1976, 5-4, 127).
Bill Tarbox was a great boys soccer coach with the Reggies and North Andover High. So great we named our boys soccer coach of the year award in his honor.
Sticking with soccer, Pedro Lopez led the area in goals for three straight years (2014-16).
Art Yancy was a legendary hoop coach for the Reggies. In 2004, he was the first of five people ever honored with the Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney “Special Contributions” award.Chuck Prescott was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star QB in 1975 and 1976 and was probably better in baseball. He later played for the USA in the 1983 Pan An Games for softball.Luis Piantini was a two-time New England champion heavyweight wrestler (1999, 2000).The Reggies whipped Nantucket, 30-14, to capture the EMass. Division 5 Super Bowl in 1998. Leading the way were co-captains Bo Morales (29 TDs) and bruising lineman Dan Thompson. Nate Adames, our Offensive MVP in 2007, rushed for a stunning 2,647 yards that fall.John Patles shared the area lead with six TD grabs in 1996.Willie Wilson (GLTS ‘95) was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star trackster. As a senior at the EMass. Class A Meet, he was third in the 300 hurdles (40.6) and fourth in the triple jump (42-5.75).Big Juan Olivo (6-1, 260) was virtually unblockable and in 2010 was selected to our player 29-player All-Decade football team.Donald Celestin was a high-riser who could score with the best of them. With 1,533 points, he broke Dave Rochefort’s (GLTS ‘76) 35-year-old scoring mark of 1,524 points.
Ruben Perez averaged 20.9 ppg in 2002 and made my second-team All-Reggie hoop team for players in 1979 to 2011.Rucky Vasquez had a gorgeous stroke and prodigious power. In his 1999 Eagle-Tribune All-Star biog, Hector Longo wrote of the Reggie junior: “Possesses area’s most potent bat.”
In 1975, Dale Powell heaved the discus a mighty 158-4, a school record which still stands.
There is a great picture of legendary coach Bob Rosmarino and Reggie hero Mike Caban after winning the EMass Super Bowl in 1998.Football star Tom Cuddy is a Reggie Hall of Famer. There is also a terrific shot of the inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2001.
Malib Pastrana got it done on the athletic fields and the classroom. He was the Reggies’ 2017 scholar-athlete nominee in the Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete program.
