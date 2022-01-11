In today's "Remember When" series we'll look back at all the great Haverhill High girl teams, coaches and athletes.
And remember, we can’t highlight everyone. So no e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
Mary Schena ran a 5:00.9 mile and a 10:55.4 two-mile in 1983. Thirty-nine years later, they are still school records. Schena later starred at Holy Cross.
The 1998 girls cross country team was talent-laden. In one tri-meet Dena Canfield, Courtney Kelley, Julie Kelley, Julie Carifio, Tricia Guertin and Kelley Sonsava combined to take the top six places.
Heidi Hannenian was an eight-time state swim champ then starred in the Big 10 at Northwestern.
The 2001 photo of ex-Hillie basketball greats in the Northern Essex Summer League includes Amy (Veilleux) Simmons, Mary-Jo Cerasuolo, Julie Szabo, and current head coach Melissa Tarpy. Tarpy was a two-sport athlete (hoops, softball) at Endicott, where she’s in the hall of fame.
Allyson Horgan was a three-time Eagle-Tribune swim MVP (1992-94) and also a hoop standout during the Kevin Woelfel-led dynasty. She’s still No. 2 all-time at BC in the 400 IM (4:23.05) and third in the 200 butterfly (2:03.10).
Meghan Cokely was a four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in tennis who then set the Simmons record for combined singles and doubles wins.
Meredith Budds was the overall winner in the 2018 Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete program. She now plays lacrosse at St. Anselm.
This area has produced a lot of great softball players but few can match legendary HHS and UMaine slugger Sara Jewett.
Yolanda Bogacz is in a select group as a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in volleyball. At URI, she was a Rhodes Scholarship finalist and won the 2001 Holmes award as the school’s top female athlete.
That year her coach Bob Schneck said, “Yolanda has been the kid with the best attitude and work ethic in my 21 years, here at URI.”
Soccer player Natalia Mendoza starred at Haverhill (area leading 28 goals in 2004) and lettered four years at UMass Lowell.
Casey Anderson was a force on the pitch with a whopping 86 career goals.
The Solimine girls (Julie, Jackie and Jenna) were great scholars and distance runners. Julie Solimine was the 2011 Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Scholar-Athlete of the Year and her class valedictorian.
My favorite program in area history might be the Haverhill girls basketball dynasty when Kevin Woelfel's crew won six Division 1 state titles in 12 years. Kate Abromovitch was one of the legends at HHS and Division 2 Fairfield University. She is in both halls of fame.
Want to make a Haverhill student smile? Mention retired teacher Jean Ray. She was named Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Fan of the Year in 2018 for cheering the Hillies on for 40-plus years.
Emily Lyons was a multi-sport star and still holds a share of the school javelin record (120-3, 2003) with Melissa Lalli (2002). Lyons played basketball at Rochester.
Phuong Nguyen is one of the Hillies’ best long jumpers with a best of 17-10.5 in 1995.
Danielle Bretton was a four-year starting pitcher (53 career wins) and earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors as a senior in 1997.
There weren’t many high school sports opportunities then for girls, but Joanne Goodwin was one of the all-time greats from the Shoe City. The Haverhill High grad and later Haverhill High teacher was runner-up at the 1959 United States amateur golf championship.
