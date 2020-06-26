We’re on to the Haverhill High boys in Day 85 of our daily “Remember When” online photo series.
Here is a little background on some of the photos we included.
There was a ton of brainpower and football greatness in the 2005 reunion. Pictures are of the Conways (Dan, Mike and Pat) and Don White.
Gerard LaFlamme was a star distance runner for Haverhill and then UMaine (Class of ‘76).Another great picture is MLB slugger Carlos Pena with Hillie icon John Ottaviani. Two Haverhill legends with Pena No. 9 on our “Athletes of the 20th Century” rankings.Toney Pendleton was the All-State long jump champ (21-11.5) and at UMass Amherst went 23-0.25 and 9.6 in the 100 yards.
Wally Wright starred at Haverhill and was later inducted into the Mississippi Valley State Hall of Fame for his football career there.Haverhill has a wrestling hall of fame and the 2005 class included greats Jerry Gagnon, Peter Sturk, Dave Leonardo and Ted DiBurro.Keith Cutler was the 1991 Eagle-Tribune MVP in golf.
Ken Sciacca starred at Haverhill, was a captain at Northeastern and then had a stellar coaching career. The first year we named Coaches of the Year, Sciacca was the football winner (2001 with Haverhill).Gotta love the caricature of Jeff Molesso done by a former Tribune sales guy, Damon Dyer, who was also an accomplished artist. And Molesso was an accomplished athlete including a three-time Tribune All-Star in football. We’ve only had 16 stars do that in the 50 years we’ve had football all-stars (1970-present). He’s the lone Hillie.In 1998, Sean Sughrue led the area in TD passes (13) and passing yards (1,269). As a senior he averaged 19.2 ppg in basketball. His older brother, the late Dennis Sughrue, was a rebounding machine and an Eagle-Tribune All-Star hoopster, too.
Prior to the explosive passing offenses, Steve Swanson led the region in TD grabs with five in 1994. He also ran a speedy 22.41 200 meters.
Sandro Paulino led the area with 20.3 ppg in 1996, when he and brother Victor Paulino were both Eagle-Tribune All-Stars.
Hockey star David Thompson scored an area-best 30 goals in 2001.News types are often clueless about sports. Once an editor was reaming me out wondering why we didn’t cover the game where the local kid scored 40 points.
“Um,” I sheepishly replied, “because we didn’t know he’d score 40 points.”
Thankfully, we did have a photographer at the 2003 game when Ryan Mooradian fired a no-hitter.
The Battistinis were good to Haverhill. Rick was the Hall of Fame swim coach while Matt threw 60-5 in the shotput in 1978. Nobody else from the region has ever cracked 60 feet.
Trackster Alex Mayhew ranks among the all-time area leaders in the 100 (10.95) and is the all-time leader in the 200 (21.71). Corey Gobbi, from that prominent family, ran a stellar 49.55 400.Distance man Danny Wang put up stellar times for the Hillies and UMass Lowell, making his dad, nationally known track historian Larry Newman, beam with pride.
