Today in our daily “Remember When” online photo series we go through some Lawrence High boys history from the last 90 years.
Here is a little background on some of the photos we included.
Love the 2007 photo of the Wolfendales. Ralph Sr., Ralph Jr. and Ralph III were all brilliant Lancer athletes. Ralph Sr., a beloved Lawrence coach and AD, played alongside Vince Lombardi in the famed “7 Blocks of Granite” line at Fordham. Quarterback Emilio Colon takes his place amongst the Lancer greats. He was much more than a local hotshot as Colon threw for 5,562 yards at Maine and was the Black Bears’ Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
What a combo Lawrence had with Colon throwing to Tivo Concepcion, who played at BC under Tom Coughlin.
The Lancers have been blessed with some great coaches. Among them, 17-year wrestling coach Rob Niceforo (300th win on Feb. 8) and former basketball coach Paul Neal (2005 Tribune Sportsman of the Year).
In 8th grade, my school, East Junior High in Andover, played Joe Soucie’s middle school in a 1976 basketball game. The entire team was petrified of Big Joe, who must have been 6-2, 230 at the time. Soucie is now in the Lawrence Hall of Fame for his gridiron and track greatness.
Rafael Guzman rushed for an area-best 1,298 yards in 1995 and was Eagle-Tribune Offensive Player of the Year. Lawrence has had some football legends including three NFL players who all made the Eagle-Tribune Top 25 Athletes of the Century: No. 2 Bill Quinlan, No. 7 Ray Preston and No. 17 Dave Rozumek.
Tennis player Jean Espinal had a unique drive, even running several miles if needed to get to practice. That drive paid off as “Mean Jean” earned a full academic scholarship to Brown.
Lawrence is easily the “sprint capitol” of the region going back 60-plus years.
Bob Bateman (9.3, 100 yards) made the Olympic Trials in high school and later generations produced the great Cuesta brothers Enrique and Francesco, the great Bob Weber, Johan Rafael, 100-meter area record holder Jerimil German, Francis Nova and Jose Adames.
Andy Henriquez was Eagle-Tribune MVP twice in volleyball and our Player of the Decade. His older brothers, Jeyson and Anibal, were our co-MVPs in 2013.
Demetri Brown led the area in TD catches in 2008 and was one of two receivers on our All-Decade team. Lawrence has produced a ton of basketball scorers but still nobody like Dan Cargill, who scored 1,604 career points including 26.7 ppg as a senior in 1975.
Edwin Mercado scored an area-high 23.4 points in 1998.
Jose Sandoval scored an area-high 33 runs in 2010.In the mid-’90s, brothers Asael and Saul Cespedes were two of the big stars of MVC track. Asael’s 45-7 in the triple jump is still No. 6 all-time in our area.
In 2016, I researched all 45 years of Eagle-Tribune All-Star football teams. Nathan Baez, a 2011 All-Star, was one of 14 players on the “All-Little Big Men” team. He was just 5-3, 145 pounds.
One of the iconic moments in Lawrence’s proud history was the “Wing and a Prayer” win over Lowell. Bobby Wing fired the 9-yard TD pass through heavy snow to Bubba Farrington for the 1985 Thanksgiving win. Sadly, the beloved Farrington lost his battle with cancer in 2012.
