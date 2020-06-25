Our daily “Remember When” online photo series continues with the Lawrence High girls.
Here is a little background on some of the photos we included.
Hoop star Tiffany Colon began her career at Division 1 Maine then was a three-year starter for Merrimack. She made our honorable mention All-Decade Team.
Tosin Fadarey was a standout shotputter and in 2002 was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star field hockey goalie.Meredith Hanson was a terrific teacher-multisport coach for 40 years. She was probably best known for her Lawrence field hockey teams.
Jadith Lorenzo was a rare three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in volleyball. The 2008 Eagle-Tribune MVP started four years at Division 1 Bryant.
Jennifer Arrajj was another three-time volleyball all-star and was our softball MVP in 1994.
Lisbeth Carpio Del Rosario was a special Lancer. “Turtle” won the prestigious Cregg Medal and was the Lawrence winner for Tribune Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2018.
Glennies Morel averaged an area-best 20.6 ppg in 1995 and was honorable mention Eagle-Tribune All-Decade.
Lawrence’s 2010 valedictorian, Kimberly Pham, won the Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athlete of the Year award and attended Brown.
Rosalinda Rosario (15th, 100 hurdles, 15.41) and Grisel Faulkner (13th, 200 meters, 25.84) are among the area’s all-time track leaders.
In 1997, Caroline Lahey won the prestigious Cregg Medal. She was the 81st annual winner and the first female. She led the area in scoring that winter at 19.6 ppg.
Jackie Cascio was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star pitcher in 1995.
