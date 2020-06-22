Today in our daily “Remember When” online photo series we highlight a slew of talented Methuen Ranger boys from through the years.
Here is a little background on the photos we included.
Today, Calvin Kattar is one of the country’s top MMA fighters. Back in 2006 he was a standout wrestler for the Rangers.
Jay Avant, who I dubbed the “Avant Guard,” was a slick backcourt star. He’s one of the leading scorers in Commonwealth Motors Christmas Tourney history with 114 points from 1997-99.
Romeo Diaz starred for Methuen and UMass Lowell. As an Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer, he averaged 21.8 points a game in 2008.
Vinny Titone (MHS ‘81) was named by the Eagle-Tribune as one of Methuen’s top 5 players of the modern era (1979-2011).
The 1992 EMass. Super Bowl championship team is the stuff of legends. Great picture of Joe Sanguedolce scoring and big John Feugill, the future Maryland star lineman, sprinting way down field for more Reading Rockets to block.
Hard times indeed had hit the football program, which had lost 33 straight league games. Pat Graham was a savior in his four years (2007-10), going 24-10 in his final three years.In my 34 years at the newspaper, there are few coaches I’ve respected more than Bill Blood. Love this picture of him with young Methuen baseball star Eric Cyr, who later became Methuen’s head coach.
Methuen Hall of Famer Jonathan Morin (MHS ‘79) was small but tough as nails. He helped Babson win a college hockey national title.
Methuen’s Hall of Fame pitcher Brian Blaney was chosen in the 30th round of the 1969 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
You know you’ve made an impact when the school’s field house is named after you. Larry Klimas made an impact, that’s for sure.
Ferocious defensive lineman Fola Aiyeku (MHS ‘03) made the Eagle-Tribune All-Decade team.
What more can you say about Steve Bedrosian? He was a Cy Young winner and Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Century.
Methuen kids seem to be blessed with rocket arms. In addition to Bedrock, Nathan Jeanes (two-year BC captain) and hotshot MLB prospect Jacob Wallace (UConn All-American) put up huge strikeout numbers in their days on Ranger Road.Derek Webley was a dynamic athlete with an impressive 6-8 in the high jump. The Ranger football star took his talents to the bigtime walking on at BC and earning a football scholarship.
Methuen has a proud football history at BC. The great Mark Bardwell was a starting guard for the Doug Flutie-led Eagles.
Jeff Baker was a starting defensive back at the Heights.Jay Tardugno (MHS ‘85) helped the Rangers to the EMass Super Bowl in Foxboro and earned a football scholarship to BU. Teammate Matt Jozokos was a running QB for the Rangers who tossed a whopping 96 TD passes at Plymouth State.
