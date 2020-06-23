This is the 82nd straight day of our daily “Remember When” online photo series. It feels like we’re just getting started!
Here is some background on the Methuen girls photos we included. Plenty of special memories here.
We got a fun shot of ex-Ranger greats Jillian Middlemiss and Amy Johnson when they were college basketball rivals.
Also a nice photo of Johnson, Middlemiss, Coach Mimi Hyde, Eagle-Tribune MVP Katherine Curry and the 1999 Division 1 state champion basketball team.
Eagle-Tribune soccer MVP Kathy Cote scored an area-leading 22 goals in 1996.Dianne Mowatt was a special talent, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in track (four times), volleyball and basketball.
Led by Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie Rebecca Curry, the 2004 Ranger field hockey team went to the Division 1 North semis.
Record-setting sprinter Wileshka Samuel was named our Spring Track Athlete of the Decade.
Meredith Waldie is one of five Methuen-Tenney girls all-time to score 1,000 career points. She led the area in scoring in 2002 and 2003.
Rashidat Agboola was a volleyball and track star, too, but best known for her basketball dominance and high honor roll grades. She’s Methuen’s all-time scoring leader (boys and girls) with 1,434 points and added 1,196 points at BU.
Since 1987, there have only been 10 four-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star softball players. One was the great pitcher Hannah Everson (895 career strikeouts).
Anika Apar was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 2002 and 2003 who scored 55 career goals on the soccer pitch.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Linda Baik (career best 38-5.5) led a terrific trio of Ranger shotputters in 1997.Hall of Famer Laurie Berryman was Athlete of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year in Methuen’s Class of 1991. She later was an assistant for the glory years in the late ‘90s with the basketball program. She scored 1,265 points at Bridgewater State.
