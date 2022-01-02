Here is our third and final “Remember When” on the Commonwealth Classic boys Christmas basketball tournament.
This is the boys tourney from 2006 to present. Of course, we can’t highlight everyone, so no e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
There are few more thankless tasks than choosing an “All-Century Team.”
We had a great one (2000 to 2020) for boys basketball but we had a couple people wonder, “How could Alex Oviedo not make it?”
Not everyone can make it but Alex was a stud for Lawrence High (and a Christmas Tourney MVP), no two ways about it.
Another ex-Lawrence High (and Merrimack) star was Ed Colon. He’s now a top referee and has done a lot of Christmas Tourney games. Still can’t believe I called him “Fred Colon” in one story!
There aren’t too many times in area history future bigtime Division 1 college stars squared off. But Pinkerton’s Geo Baker (Rutgers) and North Andover’s Wabissa Bede (Virginia Tech) went head to head in the 2014 tourney.
And how many times would you have three tourney MVPs in the same action picture? In the 2014 Andover-Central Christmas Tourney game, there’s a photo of Sam Lara, Connor Merinder and Tanahj Pettway. All were tourney MVPs.
When the tournament had its first Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the great North Andover coach and longtime tourney director Bob Licare was a no-brainer for that.
We’re starting to get some terrific second-generation ballplayers and one of the best was David Giribaldi. Dad starred for Lawrence High and was the Lancers’ head coach. Young Dave was the 2013 tourney MVP for Andover High.
The Jones boys were brothers from Salem. Jason was a big star and Josh took it to another level as the No. 5 scorer in tourney history. and don’t overlook middle brother Jeremy, he was a player, too.
Central didn’t lose too many games with 6-8 Jimmy Zenevitch in the lineup. and one of my tourney favorites was Romeo Diaz. He had the name and the game as a star at Methuen and UMass Lowell.
I covered the boys tourney for over 30 years and one of my favorite moments was when Michael Briggs scored a basket for Andover High.
In a 2015 story, I wrote about Michael: “He’s a junior with Down syndrome, a sweet jump shot, an infectious personality and an insatiable love of the game of basketball.”
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyET
You can reach Mike Muldoon by email at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com or @mullyET on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.