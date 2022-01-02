Today in our “Remember When” series, we continue with the “modern era” of the Commonwealth Motors Girls Christmas Tourney from 2000-present.
Of course, we can’t highlight everyone, so no e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
Andover has continued to be a force, but New Hampshire power Bishop Guertin, Central Catholic and Westford have all shined.
One of the best stories of the girls tourney has been Pentucket. While generally the smallest school, the Sachems have regularly knocked off the tourney’s far larger schools.
Pinkerton never did win the boys overall Christmas Tourney title (they did win the unseeded division one year). The girls, however, scored a big win for the Granite State back in 2007, toppling Andover 49-35 for the title. Brittni Wilson was the MVP.
The next year Lowell won and again the MVPs were named Wilson. The co-MVPs were twins Brianna and Whitney Wilson, the daughters of current Lawrence High coach Suzanne Lessard.
The greatest game in tourney history may have been the 2012 final. North Andover sophomore Megan Collins got the pretty pass from tourney MVP Morgan Lumb to score a lay-up at the buzzer and coach Sue Breen’s squad beat Central Catholic, 45-44. The Raiders were ranked second in Eastern Mass. at the time.
The only three-time tourney MVP for either the boys tourney or the girls tourney was Andover High All-American Nicole Boudreau. The future BC star won it from 2009-11.
