Here is a little background on the record 14 photos we included.
We’ve been blessed with so many coaches but don’t know if the Tribune sports staff could be fonder than North Andover ski coach Jerry Marchegiani. We named our Ski Coach of the Year award after him. He’s been doing it for 47 years and three of his top skiers were his sons Alex, Matt (2003 Tribune MVP) and Ross.
Alex Zahoruiko was our skiing MVP in 2004 and 2005. As a junior, he won the slalom and was runner-up in the giant slalom at States.
Mike Cavanaugh was football coach from 1980-96 with a brilliant 125-47-3 (.723) record. His son, ex-Knight great Mike Jr., is the UConn hockey coach.
Brian McLaughlin, the 1995 New England champ at 171 pounds, was our wrestling MVP that winter.
Ty Esler moved from Illinois for his junior year and as a senior in 2001 made the state singles tennis open semifinals.
In 1997, Pat Sheehan led the area in rushing (1,527 yards) and scoring (20 TDs, 128 points).
Matt Rock is in a special club with a 6-touchdown game in 2002.Chris Bardwell went from a junior reserve at Central Catholic to a senior All-Scholastic with the Knights, averaging 20.3 points in the 2012-13 season.
Adam Sullivan scored an area-high 25 goals in 1997 for the Knight skaters.
Kyle Van Offeren was an area best 7-1 in the spring of 2001.
Alex Kramer ran a 9:17.11 2-mile in 2009. That broke the mark set by Brian Moody in 1984 (9:21.0).
Another great Scarlet Knight distance runner was Darryl Varney. His 4:17.79 mile in 2010 is still the school record.
The 2018-19 school year was a magical one highlighted by the first ever Super 8 championship for a local team and the Division 2 state championship football win at Gillette Stadium over King Philip. Love the shot of tri-captain Ryan Slattery celebrating at Gillette.
Bonus points for people who correctly call a state title a state title and an EMass. Super Bowl title an EMass. Super Bowl title.
