Today in our daily “Remember When” online photo series we’ll go down memory lane with the North Andover High girls.
Here is a little background on some of the photos we included.
Alma Long, 91, still is North Andover’s No. 1 fan. Her husband, the late Phil Long, and a slew of children and grandchildren were Scarlet Knight stars.Dianne Freiermuth had a brilliant 15-year run as the Knights’ field hockey coach (160-72-65) and is in the school’s Hall of Fame. She enjoys the North title with Nicole Phelan, who started two years at UMass Amherst.
Three-sport athlete Keelin Rogers was North Andover’s honoree in the 2018 Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete of the Year program.
Three-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star Lauren Otto fanned 947 batters in her Hall of Fame career. She made our All-Decade Team and was third-team All-Northeast 10 at Merrimack.
Amanda Shannon scored 1,058 points at North Andover and 1,360 at Merrimack.Nicole Zahoruiko is the Knights’ all-time scoring leader ahead of Kristen Uttley (1,122), Morgan Lumb (1,081) and Shannon (1,058).
Field hockey star Lauren Gaffny led the area in goals in 2007 (31) and 2006 (26).
Catherine Flaherty was a record-setting high jumper and volleyball star. She started four years for the Merrimack volleyball team.
Aimee Dixon starred for the Knights and for Louisville. Our 2014 Sportsman of the Year helped grow the sport of lacrosse in Uganda as coach of the men’s national team.
Michaela Blaney was a multi-sport star for the Knights as was her older sister Brooke Blaney, the 1993 Greater Lawrence Christmas Tourney MVP.
Kristy Hanson won the Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athlete of the Year in 2005. Other Scarlet Knight girls to win the coveted honor were Kirsten Kasper, Christine Gillespie and Cassie Bowe.
Follow “Remember When?” at eagletribune.com, @MullyET and on the Eagle-Tribune Facebook page.
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyETE-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.