It doesn’t get much greater for an American athlete than to wear the Red, White and Blue in the Olympics.
This area has produced a surprising number of Olympians. We’ll take a look at several of them with a lot of great pictures in the latest installment of my “Remember When” series.Who would have thought a brainy Ivy Leaguer from Haverhill could win a gold medal in the sprints? Running in the 4x100 with the legendary sprinter-future NFL star Bob Hayes, Dartmouth’s Gerry Ashworth brought home the 4x100-meter gold in Tokyo in 1960. Track historically is probably the No. 1 sport in the Games and we’ve had two gold medalists. Fred Tootell of Salem and Methuen won the hammer throw in 1924. Going back even further, Roy Welton of Lawrence just missed medaling in the marathon. He took fourth in 1908.
Sean Furey of Methuen made the team in the javelin in the previous two Olympiads and told me recently he’s making a comeback. Could he make it three?Salem’s Katie King Crowley, now the head coach at BC, and Derry’s Tricia Dunn Luoma, each have three Olympic hockey medals. One of each: gold, silver and bronze.King (14 goals, 9 assists) is one of the great scorers in Olympic history while the feisty Dunn has most of the USA records for penalties.
The men’s hockey features Steve Heinze of North Andover in 1992 and John McCarthy of Andover in the 2018 Games when NHL players weren’t allowed to play.North Andover’s Molly Sullivan Sliney was a fencer in 1988 and 1992. Andover’s Kerry Millikin (1996 equestrian) and Annalisa Drew (2014 and 2018 halfpipe skiing) give that town plenty of Olympic pedigree. Millikin won the bronze in eventing and Drew was fourth in 2018.
