Today in our daily “Remember When” series we highlight the Pelham boys.
Here is some background on some of the photos we included.
Bryan Doherty, a beloved 5-foot-3 team manager with Down syndrome, scored a basket on Senior Night in 2015. After #GetDohertyOnSportsCenter went viral, the shot indeed made SportsCenter.
“Bryan, you just got your own segment, bro!” said the SportsCenter anchor.
Rob Maille was unstoppable in 2004, scoring an area best 29 TDs and rushing for 313 yards in the Division 5 semifinals. Tragically, he died as a result of a swimming accident in 2008.Art Demers was a star runner for the Pythons and the NHIAA Hall of Famer guided his alma mater to five Class M-S cross country titles in six years.
Eagle-Tribune MVP Patrick Moulton has had a legendary running career including a 2:15.35 marathon best.
In 2013, Jake Vaiknoras won our Max Bishop Award as the region’s top three-sport athlete.We’ve given out an Eagle-Tribune MVP for 32 years. Keith Brown is one of only two New Hampshire hoopsters to win it. He scored 1,978 career points in high school and 2,046 at Endicott.
Pythons have been putting up big numbers for decades. Longtime Merrimack professor Dr. Kyle McInnis averaged an area-high 22.5 points in 1980.
Frank Hojlo was 2006 class valedictorian and quarterbacked the Python hoopsters to a state title. His younger brother Justin (PHS ‘09) scored a whopping 1,810 career points.
Pelham High’s Lubinger brothers were standouts for the Windham-Pelham hockey team with Dustin leading the area with 21 goals in 2013-14.
Loved the 2000 photo with baseball stars in front of the “Entering Pelham” sign. The Pythons had won three straight state titles but were denied that spring. Pictures were head coach Joe Connors and star players Ollie Marion, Tim Hirsch, Derek Miller, and Alex Flynn.
Todd Kress has overseen a lot of success in his 10 years as AD. He’s also been a top coach for the Pythons, winning Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year honors in 2004 for boys basketball.
