Today in the 75th edition of our daily “Remember When” series we highlight the Pelham girls.
Here is some background on some of the photos we included.
Danielle Sirois was a 1,000-point scorer and the 6-foot-1 forward now plays at SNHU.Skyler Goss is on our all-time area leaders list in the triple jump (36-1), pole vault (12-0) and 100 hurdles (15.50).
Sara Fisher was Pelham’s honoree in 2017 for the Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete of the Year program. She was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star gymnast, placing second at All-States in the all-around as a senior.
Hoop star Briana Szidat made our honorable mention All-Decade Team. The 6-3 center was a 1,000-point scorer for coach Tim Powers’ Pythons and played at UMass Lowell.
Since 1987, Sarah Ratcliffe is one of only 11 softball players named Eagle-Tribune All-Star four years in a row. She was our MVP in 2017.
In 2015, Brooke Paradis was one of five female finalists for the Max Bishop Award as our top three-sport athlete. Paradis was actually a four-sport athlete!
Karen O’Sullivan was Pelham’s only swimmer during the 2004-05 winter season. She was Eagle-Tribune All-Star and the state 100 breaststroke champion and third in the 100 butterfly.
Alex Catalano was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in lacrosse but her true love was horses. That never changed. She recently graduated from the Tufts School of Veterinary Medicine.
Lisa Terwilliger was Eagle-Tribune Boys Tennis coach of the Year in 2010. She’s one of the few females to be named our Coach of the Year for a boys sport.
