Our 78th straight daily “Remember When” online photo series continues today with the Pentucket boys.
Here is a little background on some of the photos we included.Brian White was a star QB at Pentucket and Harvard and has been a top college coach for 35 years. He’s now associated head coach at Colorado State.
His brother Chris followed in his footsteps (Pentucket, Colby). He’s been all over in the NFL and college. Currently, he’s a staff analyst at Michigan.
When I think of Pentucket football I think of David Willis. He was a blue-collar lineman and has been an award-winning Eagle-Tribune sportswriter for the last 17 years.
Matt Lovett was a bruising lineman who dominated in the CAL. At Merrimack College, he was second-team all-conference and a brilliant scholar. He gave the student address at Merrimack’s 2006 graduation.
Drew Vetere was a fraction of Lovett’s size (6-2, 227) but he dominated on the gridiron, too, despite being just 5-3, 140 as a sophomore. He also was a star baseball catcher.
It was a special moment when Steve Hayden celebrated his 200th football win with his predecessor Tom Flaherty.
Joel Jeannite was an undersized force on the gridiron and in 2000 he stunned unbeaten Rob Cassidy of Shawsheen to win the 130-pound New England wrestling title.
Colin Young was a special player, carrying the Sachems to the 1994 Division 3 baseball title. That spring the junior was 10-1 with a 1.15 ERA.
Steve Lemuth is one of the highest drafted high school baseball players in area history. He was chosen in the 11th round in 1987.
Josh Wesolowski was one of the smallest Eagle-Tribune All-Stars in football in the 50 years we’ve chosen a team. He was just 5-5, 140 pounds. The three-sport whiz won the 2015 Bishop Award as our area’s top three-sport athlete.
Steve Puleo was another Bishop Award winner. Maybe the most ferocious football player in Sachem history, he and Mike McCoy were a brilliant 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Puleo was a second-team all-conference catcher in 1994 and 1995 for Division 1 UMaine baseball.Eric McDonald is still a star on the local road race circuit. He starred at Pentucket (2007 Tribune cross country MVP) and UMass Lowell.
Hockey star Bill Bomba scored 21 goals and led the area in points (21-27-48) in 2003.
Adam Patten passed the magical 200-feet mark in the javelin in 2000 to place fourth at All-States.
Follow "Remember When?" at eagletribune.com, @MullyET and on the Eagle-Tribune Facebook page.
