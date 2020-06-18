There are some great stories out of Pentucket Regional but perhaps none better than tennis player Maggie Aulson’s.
It’s not just that she was a six-year (yes six) varsity star. It’s her story of playing through cancer treatments her junior year. Then coming back as a senior in 2019 and earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors.Here is a little background on some of the Pentucket girls photos we included in our daily “Remember When” online photo series.
Annie Pugh was a softball-field hockey standout in high school. She took up lacrosse in college and was a natural. She’s fallen in dad Jim Pugh’s footsteps. Dad’s a Hall of Fame football coach and Annie is a highly regarded head coach for Marblehead girls lacrosse. Ruth Beaton is the matriarch of that well-known athletic family. She is entering her 27th season as the program’s field hockey coach.
Alana Poretta was our 2009 cross country MVP. She ran at BC, graduating cum laude, and is now a sub-3 hour marathoner.Love the January 2010 photo of Pentucket basketball royalty: the McNamaras (minus legendary Sachem girls coach John) and the Visellis. Future Eagle-Tribune MVP Kelsi McNamara was in seventh grade in the photo.
Sarah Higgins was a three-sport star for the Sachems and was first-team all-conference in basketball and lacrosse at Emmanuel.
Golfer Krystal Knight was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 2013 and 2014, one of only seven girls to make the golf team in the last 31 years. She starred at Merrimack, where she was an All-American and a near-perfect student.
Samantha Bomba was a CAL All-Star hockey goalie in 2013 for the Pentucket boys team.
Colleen Liffers is one of the leading soccer scorers in school history with 50 career goals.
Shannon Hamilton still holds the school shot put record of 39-0.25 that she set in 1997. Her throws coach was her dad, Bill.
