Phillips Andover has been around since 1778 so we probably won’t hit all the highlights.
Well, surely you’ll include 1924 Olympic gold medal rower/famed baby doctor Dr. Benjamin Spock? Sorry, we’ll stick with just the locals.
Zak DeOssie of North Andover has won two Super Bowls with the New York Football Giants but it all began at Phillips. The PA Hall of Famer was a star QB and won the Max Bishop Award as our top three-sport athlete.
Todd Harris of Andover also won the Bishop Award.
T.J. Thompson of Atkinson was Eagle-Tribune soccer MVP in 2005. Like DeOssie, he took his talents to Brown.
New York Mets hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum was a “faculty brat” and yet another Bishop Award winner. His older brother, Red Sox executive Gus Quattlebaum, also was a stellar multi-sport athlete for the Big Blue.
Johnny Broaca was a Lawrence High great who attended Phillips and in the 1930s won 44 games in the Major Leagues. His Phillips manager was Patsy Donovan, another Lawrencian who played 16 years in the majors. He also coached President George Herbert Walker Bush.
Dallion Johnson of Haverhill, a two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP and a four-time all-star, is one of the most highly-decorated hoopsters ever from our area. He’s playing at Penn State.
Haverhill has been mighty good to the Big Blue basketball program. Tom Palleschi and Ryan Hartung, both from the class of 2012, are also among the best to play at the school. Sophomore year Hartung beat archrival Exeter with a tip-in at the buzzer.
Brian Fiske of Andover is a rare four-time Eagle-Tribune MVP and was Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2003. He continued his swim career at Harvard.
Steve Dise of North Andover is among our all-time area track leaders in the long jump (22-9.25, 1997). His older sister, Leslie, is on the all-time list in two events.
Big lineman Chris Shannon of Andover earned a football scholarship to Duke. An impressive athlete, he also played some varsity lacrosse for the Blue Devils.
