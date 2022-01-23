Today in our “Remember When” series we’ll highlight area girls who’ve shined at Phillips Academy.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so please no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine.
Hit machine Lindsay Maroney of Bradford (PA ‘07) was the Big Blue softball MVP three years in a row. She’s now the school’s head coach.
Ravenne Nasser of Methuen (MIT All-American) and Eagle-Tribune Player of the Decade Kayla Maloney of Windham (Columbia pitcher) were brilliant on and off the field.
Beth Krikorian of Windham was Phillips’ honoree for Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors in 2017. She was co-captain for Tufts field hockey and scored 25 career goals.
Taryn Gangi of Methuen was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star trackster with a best of 12.56 for 100 meters. I remember her writing a story for the school paper and thinking, “She’s 16 and I’d love to be able to write like that.”
Another track star from Methuen was distance ace Peyton McGovern.
Allison Ty of North Andover was our swimming MVP and now swims at Brown. Kerryn O’Connor of Andover was another Eagle-Tribune swim MVP.
Staying in the water, Katie Fanikos of Andover, the granddaughter of the great Phillips professor Tom Lyons, starred in crew at Phillips and Virginia (national champion).
Kasey Hartung of Haverhill was a multi-sport Big Blue standout. She earned her master’s in public affairs at Brown.
Summer Washburn of Andover is from a large and legendary Phillips crew family. But she opted not to compete for dad (Peter Washburn) and was a star in field hockey, hockey and lacrosse. She was a field hockey/lax star at Salisbury University.
