Let’s take a look at some of the great boys teams, coaches and athletes in Pinkerton Academy history in Day 72 of our daily “Remember When” series.
Here is a little background on some of the photos we included.
With 11 football state titles and 12 lacrosse state championships, Brian O’Reilly has to be on any Granite State Mt. Rushmore of coaches.
Another legendary coach with Pinkerton ties is Mark Krikorian. The ex-Astro and St. Anselm soccer star is now a national championship women’s soccer coach at Florida State.
Zach Mathieu put the Astros on his shoulders in the 2010 double-OT championship game win over Winnacunnet. He had a state final record 37 points (including 17 of PA’s 19 OT points) in the 61-59 classic. And to think baseball was his best sport.
Football star Joe Segreti had to take a back seat to the great Ryan Mihalko. But everyone knew he was special, too. When Joe got to Holy Cross, he proved that beyond a shadow of a doubt as a first-team All-American with 44 career TDs and 3,461 rushing yards.
Pinkerton produces running back like Detroit produces automobiles. Mike Grella and Manny Latimore certainly are on that list of greats.
Brian Irwin was our soccer MVP in 1995, leading the Astros to their second straight Class L title. Five-time state champion soccer coach Kerry Boles has been producing winners since 1992.
The Astros have posted a dizzying array of lacrosse greats. We highlight our second overall lax MVP Bill Klotz.J.J. Solloway posted the shutout in the 2009 Division 1 state final win. He was our MVP that winter. The Astros have had some real blue-chippers play for at least a couple years like Stanley Cup champ Zach Sanford and BC star J.D. Dudek.
The Astros have produced some of the region’s elite basketball scorers like Carl Hepworth (area-scoring leader in 1970-71 with 437 points, 20.9 ppg), Jeremy Currier (area-scoring leader in 2000, 27.3 ppg) and Mark Dunham (area-scoring leader in 1999, 20.2 ppg).
Everybody knows about Jay “The K” Yennaco, the Red Sox third-round pick. But that era had another ace, Mike Leighton, who went 8-1 with a 0.95 ERA in 1995.
Cross country coach Mike Clark has groomed countless Division 1 and Meet of Champions individual and team winners. He even coached 1994 Foot Locker national champion Matt Downin. But his favorite athlete? Son Owen Clark who was a fine runner in his own right.
