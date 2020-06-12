One of the great families in Pinkerton Academy sports history is the Quarles family.
Camille (PA ‘07) and Kiah Quarles (PA ‘04) were both two-time Eagle-Tribune track MVPs and both starred at UNH. Camille’s 40-0 in the triple jump with the Astros is the stuff of legends. Both were also mainstays on the powerhouse cheerleading program.
Mom, Carol Quarles, is one of the area’s top coaches. She’s a rarity, an Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year for a boys’ sport. She’s won it twice for spring track and also is the Astros’ longtime cheerleading coach.
Tracy Brown was our field hockey MVP in 1995 when she scored an area-high 21 goals for the Class L champions.
Bree Robinson scored 50 career goals in soccer and ranks in the top three in three events in our all-time track leaders list. She won the Max Bishop Award as the area’s top three-sport athlete in 2008.
Olivia Bogaczyk (PA ‘13) was our Eagle-Tribune Gymnast of the Decade. She won the state all-around once and was runner-up twice.The McNally sisters, Brittany and Brenna, are two of the best to play volleyball at the massive (3,227 enrollment in Oct. 2018) Derry school. Since 1988, Brenna (PA ‘13) is one of 11 area volleyball players named a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
A.J. Guidi (PA ‘10) made third-team Eagle-Tribune All-Decade in basketball. She scored 921 points.
Annie Timson led the area in field hockey scoring in 1997 and 1998.
At 6-foot-1, Kris Kinney was a 1,000-point scorer at Pinkerton (PA ‘85) and holds the UNH record with 2,231 points, still 629 more than any other UNH woman.
Pinkerton athlete, teacher and coach Amy Joyce Bernard has quite a legacy. She was our cross country coach of the year four times.
Jackie Sherry was the 2003 Merrimack Valley Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athletes of the Year and played lacrosse at Cornell.
¢¢¢
