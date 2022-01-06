Let’s take a look at some of the great boys teams, coaches and athletes in Pinkerton Academy history.
And remember, we can’t highlight everyone, so no e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
I don't think any school can match Pinkerton's elite accomplishments: high school cross country national champion Matt Downin, Red Sox 3rd-round draft pick Jay Yennaco, Stanley Cup champion Zach Sanford, and NCAA football champion Ryan Mihalko at Notre Dame for starters.
With 11 football state titles and 12 lacrosse state championships, Brian O’Reilly has to be on any Granite State Mt. Rushmore of coaches.
Another legendary coach with Pinkerton ties is Mark Krikorian. The ex-Astro and St. Anselm soccer star is now a national championship women’s soccer coach at Florida State.
Zach Mathieu put the Astros on his shoulders in the 2010 double-OT championship game win over Winnacunnet. He had a state final record 37 points (including 17 of PA’s 19 OT points) in the 61-59 classic. And to think baseball was the big fella's best sport.
Football star Joe Segreti (PA '87) had to take a back seat to the great Ryan Mihalko. But everyone knew he was special, too. When Joe got to Holy Cross, he proved that beyond a shadow of a doubt as a first-team All-American with 44 career TDs and 3,461 rushing yards.
Steven Boyle is the No. 19 scorer in the storied history of Johns Hopkins lacrosse (95-69-164).
Pinkerton produces running backs like Detroit produces automobiles. Matt Jordan, Mike Grella and Manny Latimore certainly are on that list of greats.
Add Boyle (Hopkins lax) and Jordan (UMass football) to the list of Pinkerton national champs.
Brian Irwin was our soccer MVP in 1995, leading the Astros to their second straight Class L title. Five-time state champion soccer coach Kerry Boles has been producing winners since 1992.
Hockey goalie J.J. Solloway posted the shutout in the 2009 Division 1 state final win. He was our MVP that winter. The Astros have had some real blue-chippers play for at least a couple years like Stanley Cup champ Zach Sanford and former BC star J.D. Dudek. Paul Thompson played 24 NHL games and still plays in the minors.
The Astros have produced some of the region’s elite basketball scorers like Carl Hepworth (area-scoring leader in 1970-71 with 437 points, 20.8 ppg), Jeremy Currier (area-scoring leader in 2000, 27.3 ppg) and current Central Catholic coach Mark Dunham (area-scoring leader in 1999, 20.2 ppg).
Everybody knows about Jay “The K” Yennaco. But that era had another ace, Mike Leighton, who went 8-1 with a 0.95 ERA in 1995.
The Yennaco family has been mighty good to the Astros as his brother Bruce pitched PA to its last baseball title way back in 1986. Jay's son, Cole, is a current football-baseball standout.
Cross country coach Mike Clark has groomed countless Division 1 and Meet of Champions individual and team winners. He even coached 1994 Foot Locker national champion Matt Downin. But his favorite athlete?
Son Owen Clark who was a fine runner in his own right. Coach Clark recently was inducted into the NHIAA Hall of Fame.
