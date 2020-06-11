Presentation of Mary is closing but the memories will last for generations.
Back in the day, the small Methuen Catholic school consistently had fine volleyball, basketball and softball teams.
The volleyball program remained strong until the final season last fall and the softball program went out with a bang, winning its first title (CAC Small) in 15 years last spring.
We’ve been giving out Eagle-Tribune MVP honors for the last 31 years for all boys and girls sports. Lauren Russell is a PMA legend for being the lone Panther named the best of the best in our 20-school region. She was softball MVP in 1996.
Few people are as closely associated with the school as AD-teacher-coach Steve Stankus. He was there 50 years and had numerous basketball and softball teams among the elite in Division 3 North.
Amari King was CAC MVP in volleyball then two-time MASCAC MVP at Worcester State,
Liliana Foucault was PMA’s 2019 Eagle-Tribune student-athlete winner. The three-sport athlete was CAC MVP in volleyball and now studies at WPI.
Athena Sharpe was one of the stars on last spring’s championship softball team.
Jennifer Carrien was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country (1999-00).One of the great PMA stories involved coach Brian Martin and his runner Maria Splaine. Martin beat cancer and was there for Maria when she had cancer in high school. She recovered to row four years at Harvard.
Rose Maria Redman was a graduate, a team captain, a head coach and for the last 19 years PMA’s head of school.
PMA accepted boys beginning in the 2011-12 school year. One of the best male athletes was Kerwin Lebron. He was chosen All-CAC Small in basketball this winter as a junior.
Sean Toomey of Salem was a fine runner for the Panthers.
