There was a period of time, about 1985-2000, when the Salem High girls teams were nothing short of spectacular.
The Blue Devils still hold their own, but those glory years will be difficult to match for any school.
There was the softball dynasty under Harold Sachs, powerhouse volleyball and field hockey teams, championship gymnastics squads and top-notch track teams.
The names are legend: Katie King, the Camuso sisters, the Vadala sisters, Sheryl Aldrich, Marie Neibert and on and on.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine.
Sharon Playdon Wheeler (SHS ‘80) was one of the early great female Blue Devils. According to her Eagle-Tribune All-Star basketball write-up, Playdon scored “an estimated 1,200 points.”
Her daughter, Samantha Wheeler, was a blue-chip hoopster for Timberlane and UMaine. Sharon’s aunt is also in the SHS Hall of Fame. Melodie Playdon (‘60), was said to be so talented the boys’ team wanted her to play for them.
It always stuns me at the lack of records schools have. But at least according to Tribune records, the four Blue Devil girls in the 1,000-point club are: Sharon Playdon, Jordyn Franzen ‘20 (1,122); Becky Valenti ‘00 (1,086) and Allie Sirmaian ‘16 (1,041).
Including her freshman year at Notre Dame-Tyngsboro, Katie Qualter Pudil ‘93 is over 1,000, too.
Every Salemite gushes about late superfan Claire Waterhouse Simensen. There was someone who bled Royal Blue and White.
Andrea Sunday is the only Salem girl named Eagle-Tribune MVP in basketball.
The Trickett family has four Salem-Woodbury Hall of Famers.
My colleague Dave Dyer put together a list of Salem softball greats who played Division 1: Katie Bettencourt, UMass Amherst; Sam Chase, Vermont; Melissa Creegan, Maine; Julie Elmore, Holy Cross; Sydney Emerson, Merrimack; Nicole Gubellini, Quinnipiac; Sue Habinowski, Fairfield; Katie King, Brown; Alexis LeFebre, Merrimack; Krista Michalczyk, UConn; Whitney Mollica, UMass Amherst; Brenna Morrissey, Georgia State; Madison Rastello, Niagara; Elaine Schwager, Boston University; Laura Trickett, Colgate; and Brittany Wallace, Hartford.
The beat goes on as Eagle-Tribune All-Star underclassmen Madison Solt, Addison Lucier, Ava McNamara and Jen Olson led the 2021 Blue Devils to yet another state title.
Nadiyah Humber was a scholar (Vanderbilt grad), an athlete and a beauty queen. Laura Potts shined in basketball and field hockey.
Allie Sirmaian was a 1,000-point scorer and a big scorer in field hockey.
Nicole Saad was a rarity: in 1999 she became the first girl on the boys Eagle-Tribune All-Star golf team. Only seven have done it including Salem’s Saad and the Mangone sisters (Rebecca and Megan).
Melissa Higgins dominated on the track for Salem and Fordham University. Ryann Cullinan found the back of the net 79 times for the Blue Devil soccer team.
