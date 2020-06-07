Sanborn Regional had disbanded its football program for decades. It was revived in 2008. Zach Matthews became the answer to a trivia question: Who was the first Sanborn football all-star of the modern era.
Matthews did it in 2013 and then showed it was no fluke by repeating in 2014.
Current hotshot runner-basketball player Dylan Khalil is the only Eagle-Tribune MVP in school history. And we’ve been naming MVPs for all sports for 31 seasons. He did it in cross country. His younger brother Jared is an XC-hoops standout, too.
The late Jamie Martin was a beloved track coach. The Sanborn track is dedicated to him.
Owen Snively played four years for the Indians and after a prep year the big man (6-4, 270) signed this February with Division 1-A Colorado State football.
One of the iconic names in school history is Al Magnusson. He’s coached the boys varsity soccer team all 40 years of its existence. He stepped down, though, after last season.
The top scoring season in boys basketball history (or at least since the 1971-72 season) was Jackson Morton with 20.7 ppg in 2014. The only other Indian to crack 20.0 ppg in those 49 years was Doug Carr (20.0, 1986).Jeff Dennis’ 124 career hits is near the top of the all-time area list. John Lenane was a great pitcher for Sanborn, going 8-1 in 2008. Those eight wins tied Haverhill’s Sean Hayden for the area high that spring.
Shaun Howard (SRHS ‘14) was a special athlete. His 183-1 in the javelin won the D2 state title and is fifth all-time for the modern javelin in our area. He was probably even better as a soccer goalie.
