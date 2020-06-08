Today is the 67th straight day of our “Remember When” photo series.
As always, thanks to our terrific Eagle-Tribune photographers like Carl Russo, Tim Jean, Mike Springer, Paul Bilodeau and the late Andrew Baumgartner.
Today’s subject is the Sanborn Regional girls.
Ginny Lavallee was one of New England’s top 100-meter hurdlers with a scorching school record of 14.71, which ranks her third all-time in the area. She also ran a 45.20 in the 300 hurdles. At UNH she ran 14.32.
Vicki Parady-Guay is in multiple halls of fame. She’s entering her 21st year as AD and 19th year as field hockey coach. She was the head girls basketball coach for 15 years. She also is a top football, baseball and softball referee/umpire.Still hard to believe the night Erika Dumke had. An Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 1999, Dumke holds the area record with 13 3-pointers in a game. Take that, Steph Curry!
Avery Scully ran a 5:10.64 in the 1,600 and an 11:21.67 in the 3,200. Megan Sheehan is the No. 4 discus thrower in area history with a 128-9.
Both Scully (2019) and Sheehan (2018) were Sanborn’s Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete of the Year.
Softball star Ellery Rasmussen last spring was first-team all-conference at Regis College.
The Farmer sisters and the Romano sisters were great Indian softball stars.
Lexie Basiliere never had more than five cross country teammates but always did herself and the program proud. One season she qualified for Meet of Champions.
