Timberlane Regional was established in 1966. According to Wikipedia, “Before the school was built, students attended several different high schools in the area, including Haverhill High School in nearby Haverhill, Massachusetts.”
Let’s take a stroll down Memory Lane and highlight some of the memorable athletes, coaches, teams and events from those 56 years at Timberlane.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so please no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine.
The Tardif name is well known. One of the great Owl hoopsters was 6-footer Julie Tardif, who scored 1,317 career points and earned a scholarship to Division 1 Hartford.
Jackie Vocell (Brown) and Samantha Wheeler (Maine) were among the best the area has produced and both shined at Division 1 colleges.
Mim Ryan is one of the area’s great field hockey coaches. She coached at Sanborn and had a brilliant run at Timberlane. She went out on top with two straight Division 1 state titles.
The Cannon sisters, Sarah and Emily, were a big part of that field hockey success. They were brilliant on the field and off it for the Owls and Tufts.
Sarah was Timberlane’s valedictorian with an 800 on her math SATs and at Tufts was a Rhodes Scholarship finalist. Emily was a college All-American and a national champion. She also scored in OT to give the Owls a state title.
Sammi Jo Saltalamachia (TRHS ‘08) scored 46 career goals on the soccer pitch.
Steph Barrett was Eagle-Tribune MVP and part of a dynamic battery with younger sister Jess Barrett. They starred on the 2008 Division 1 championship team. Steph beat Salem, 1-0, in the state final.
Masha Lange was our softball MVP and as a senior in 2013 won the Bishop Award as the area’s top three-sport athlete.
The only other Owl (boy or girl) to win the Bishop Award was the great Jess Cegarra in 2003.
