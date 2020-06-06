When you think of Timberlane Regional boys sports, you probably first think of wrestling. You probably think of wrestling, second, too!
Wrestling dynasty aside, the Owls have had plenty of great athletes, teams and coaches since being founded in 1966.
Here is some of that history on the boys’ side.
We’ll start with wrestling. You could write a book on it but we are highlighting Wrestler of the Decade, Connor McGonagle. Love that photo of him flashing the four fingers after his fourth straight Division 1 title.
Back in the early ‘80s, the boys basketball team won back to back Class I crowns. Coach Bucky Tardif’s crew made three straight Class I finals, winning it all in 1981 and 1982. The Owls featured Dave and Steve Kirsch, Andy Early and Dave Antczak.
Mark Behan has been coaching cross country and track at Timberlane since 1998. He’s been crucial to the success of some great ones like Liam Kimball, Erik Gustafson, Jess Flinn, Kyle Faucher, Jess Cegarra and Jess Flinn among others.
Gustafson was our MVP in 2007. Another trackster, Cam Lyle, was an All-Star shotputter for the Owls. We named him our Sportsman of the Year in 2013 when he gave up the big meets his senior year at UNH so he could donate bone marrow to a young father he didn’t even know.
Jim Merrill led the area in pitching wins in 1995 while the inimitable Mike Sorter led Timberlane to titles in softball and boys soccer. What a character.Love the picture of Tribune soccer MVP Connor Ross with his mother, Kim. Nothing like a proud mom beaming over her children.
Yet another of Timberlane’s Connors, three-sport captain Connor Schott, won the prestigious Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award in 2018.Matt Cerne never let the Owls down. He let me down, though. I’d repeated the story a hundred times about how he and Tufts classmate/Hollywood heartthrob Jessica Biel were a longtime couple. I don’t have many good stories but that was one of them.“One hundred percent honest, I never did date her,” he told me prior to being inducted into Timberlane’s Hall of Fame in 2017.
Trevor DeVitto has a memory few can ever match. He scored the game-winner in OT in the 2009 Division 2 hockey title game.
