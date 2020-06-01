Whittier Tech was established in 1972 and it didn’t take long for the Wildcats to make a name for themselves athletically.
We’ll highlight some (but certainly not all!) of that tradition in today’s “Remember When” photo series.
One of the first male Whittier greats was Vic Jones, who holds the area single-season scoring record. In 1977-78, he pumped in a whopping 30.7 points a game. The other 30-point scorer was Central’s Scott Hazelton (30.1 ppg in 1999), who played at UConn.
Playing in the smallish Commonwealth Conference, sometimes athletes have to fight for respect given to the Merrimack Valley Conference guys. But Justin Reyes (WT ‘14) could play with anyone. The slam dunk king was an Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer and I named him the No. 1 Division 2 college player in area history. Yes, over the great Leo Parent from Central Catholic.
Another WT scoring machine was Seth Dobson.
The Bradley family has been an integral part of the Whittier success. AD-coach Kevin Bradley has guided the Cats to great heights on the gridiron (131-84) and he’s built a girls basketball powerhouse (361-176). His sons Connor, who was class valedictorian, and Kevin were standout athletes at the school.The Cats always seem to have a terrific running back with Angel Heredia (WT ‘03, 3,611 rushing yards) and Tom Diaz (WT ‘01, 3,567 yards) among the most prolific in area history.Coach Joe Boland produced a lot of champion baseball teams. Among the Wildcat greats were Scott LaValley, Andrew Wells and Nate Frongillo.Bryan Stanley was a two-team Eagle-Tribune All-Star in cross country.
