Today we’ll highlight some top moments, athletes and teams from Whittier Tech girls sports.
The Wildcats have had some great girls hoop squads.
Pretty remarkable that the Class of 2015 included four Division 2 college athletes:6-5 Samnell Vonleh (All-Conference, Conference Defensiver Player of the Year at Bridgeport), Andrea Terranova (part-time starter at Bridgeport), Michaela Martin (played four years at St. Anselm) and scholar-athlete Kayla Riley (4-year starter AIC softball).
They followed the path charted out by Anabel Perdomo. The ex-Whittier star had a fine basketball career at Division 2 Southern Connecticut.
The greatest Wildcat hoopster of them all? There is plenty of competition but the answer is rather easy. Grace Efosa (WT ‘20) was an Eagle-Tribune MVP who rewrote the record books. She’ll be playing at Providence College.
Cheryl Begin has been a big winner with the softball program. Last year she surpassed 200 wins.
The softball program has had some great ones including the Verrette sisters and Ashley Williams.
Cat McNulty is a trailblazer as a girls wrestling champ. She won the girls state titles in 2019 and 2020.
Local nurse Jessica Goulet was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in volleyball.
Olivia Beauchesne was a brilliant student and a brilliant athlete. She was Whittier’s Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete of the Year winner in 2017.
When Deflate-gate was raging Whittier volleyball ironically had a Brady (Madison) and a Goodell (Brittany) on its roster. That was one of my favorite stories I did in 2015.
