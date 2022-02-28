When Windham students left Pinkerton Academy for Salem High, many at Pinkerton downplayed the change.
When Windham students left Salem for its own new high school in September of 2009, many at Salem downplayed the change.
I’m wrong far more than most, but I knew that was a huge loss for those schools.
Look at the numbers. I believe the town of Windham (population 15,817 in 2020) per capita is the top athletic city-town in the region.
Although it always has to battle the prep schools and Catholic schools for talent, Windham High, not surprisingly, was soon a top athletic school.
It’s impossible to highlight everyone and that certainly isn’t the goal here, so please no e-mails! Here are some random favorite memories of mine.
They got it right hiring Bill Raycraft as football coach/athletic director. He left for Malden Catholic but not before the Jaguars were off and running.
Eagle-Tribune MVP Brendan McInnis and Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Kellin Bail, Kurtis Jolicoeur and Joe Frake were stars on the 2014 Division 2 state championship football team.
There have been an abundance of elite scholar-athletes among them Jon Ferri and Thomas Splagounias. Ferri was 2016 Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
One of my favorite Windham stories involves Jaguar stars CJay DiPrima (football, track) and his friend Thomas Mullin (baseball). Shortly after graduating, DiPrima battled a rare cancer, Gray-Zone Lymphoma. After four months of chemotherapy and a month of radiation, he survived.
Inspired by that, he and Mullin created the “Stay +” apparel line (staypositiveapparel.com).
Brandon Dufault had an area-best 1.09 ERA in 2015 and fittingly got the win in the Division 2 state final game. The 6-foot-5 righty for Northeastern has hit as high at 97 MPH on the gun. He was drafted in the 16th round last spring by the Angels.
Sometimes we get it right on our “Coming Attractions” (top incoming freshmen) and sometimes we get it right.
James McKee more than lived up to the hype. The 5-foot-6, 170-pounder was our golf MVP three times and went on to captain the golf team at West Point. The only other three-timers in the 31-year history of the award were Windham’s Connor Greenleaf (twice at Windham, once at Central Catholic) and Andover’s Dave Shaffer.
The first Windham High boys named Eagle-Tribune All-Stars? It was in the fall of 2012: football’s Corey Alberico and Kevin Cooney and Jaguar golfers Connor Greenleaf and Nick Fairweather. If you really want to get technical, sorry Corey and Kevin but we named the golf team before football!
TWITTER: @MullyET
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.