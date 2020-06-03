When Windham students left Pinkerton for Salem, many at Pinkerton downplayed the change.
When Windham students left Salem for its own new high school, many at Salem downplayed the change.
I’m wrong far more than most, but I knew that was a huge loss for those two schools. Look at the numbers. Windham (population 14,853 last July) has to be the top athletic city-town in the region.
And it might not be that close.
The high school was established in 2009. Although it always has to battle the prep schools and Catholic schools for talent, Windham High, not surprisingly, was soon a top athletic school.
Let’s take a look at a few of the boys highlights.
They got it right hiring Bill Raycraft as football coach/athletic director. He left last year for Malden Catholic but not before the Jaguars were off and running.
Eagle-Tribune MVP Brendan McInnis and Eagle-Tribune All-Star Kellin Bail were stars on the 2014 Division 2 championship football team.
There have been an abundance of scholar-athletes among them Jon Ferri and Thomas Splagounias.
One of my favorite Windham stories involves Jaguar stars CJay DiPrima (football, track) and his friend Thomas Mullin (baseball). Shortly after graduating, DiPrima battled a rare cancer, Gray-Zone Lymphoma. After four months of chemotherapy and a month of radiation, he survived.
Inspired by that, he and Mullin created the “Stay +” apparel line (staypositiveapparel.com).
Brandon Dufault had an area-best 1.09 ERA in 2015 and fittingly got the win in the Division 2 state final game. The 6-foot-5 righty for Northeastern recently has hit as high at 97 MPH on the gun.
Sometimes we get it right on our “Coming Attractions” (top incoming freshmen) and sometimes we get it right.
James McKee more than lived up to the hype. The 5-foot-6, 170-pounder was our golf MVP three times. The only other three-timers in the 31-year history of the award were Windham’s Connor Greenleaf (twice at Windham, once at Central Catholic) and Andover’s Dave Shaffer.
