In this our 63rd straight day of the “Remember When” photo series, we’ll stroll down memory lane at Windham High.
Yesterday we highlighted the boys and today it’s the girls’ turn. The school opened just 11 years ago but there has been no shortage of highlights.
The first Jaguar boy or girl named an Eagle-Tribune All-Star was basketball player Kerry White in the winter of 2010-11, the second year of the school’s existence.
Clairee Putnam scored 1,341 points, still a school record for boys and girls. She took her talents to St. Anselm’s, where she was a two-year captain.
Putnam won the Merrimack Valley Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She’s one of numerous Windham girls who were multi-sport stars and scholar-athletes.
Lexi Lewis (BU lacrosse scholarship) and Taryn Livingstone (Northeastern) were both salutatorians at WHS. Lewis started three years for the Terriers and through last year had a 3.9 cumulative GPA.
Eagle-Tribune softball MVP Jaime Cleasby won 28 games at WPI despite almost all of her senior year being wiped out by the COVID-19 shutdown.
The Sawyer sisters, Tribune MVP Lexi and Merrimack College recruit Taylor, were volleyball blue-chippers.
Courtney Sweeny was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in lacrosse and twice made it for field hockey, winning D2 state titles in both sports.
Windham field hockey talent has been the stuff of legends for decades so it’s no surprise the Jags quickly became a power. They’ve made the state finals 7 of the last 8 years with four titles.
The Lanouette sisters, Brown grad Rachel and WHS sophomore Amy, have both been Eagle-Tribune MVPs.
High-scoring Alexa Slaski’s biggest assist was helping her mom, Trish Slaski, beat cancer.
Soccer star Hannah Pesci is one of the top scorers in area history with 80 career goals.
Follow “Remember When?” at eagletribune.com, @MullyET and on the Eagle-Tribune Facebook page.
¢¢¢
TWITTER: @MullyET; E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.