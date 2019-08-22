Patty Barrett and Becky Pierce know the task that stands before them is a daunting one.
Whenever you replace a legend — particularly a perennial state champion like Marilyn Fitzgerald — the challenge is always great.
“Of course (there’s pressure),” said Barrett. “She is a legend! We know we have big shoes to fill!”
Barrett and Pierce kicked off their first season as co-head coaches of the powerhouse Andover High girls swim team on Thursday, replacing Fitzgerald, who retired last fall after an unprecedented 27-year (1992-2018) run with the Golden Warriors which included nine Division 1 state titles in her last 10 years and 16 overall.
“I’m very excited, with a healthy amount of nervousness,” said Pierce. “I have so many emotions. I’ve been working side-by-side with Marilyn for 17 years (as an assistant coach). She is my mentor and someone I look up to.”
THE RETURNING HEAD COACH
For Barrett, an Andover resident since kindergarten who grew up three houses down from Fitzgerald, the hiring marks her second stint as head coach.
A former swimmer for the Golden Warriors (class of 1977), she was hired as head coach just after graduating from Springfield College in 1981.
She held the job for 10 years, before stepping down.
“I resigned to pursue a career in school administration,” said Barrett, who retired as principal of Andover’s Sanborn Elementary School in 2017. “As an administrator, I had no time to coach and truly missed it, so I’m very excited to be able to be back on deck. I spent the last two years as an assistant coach.”
THE DIVING GURU
Few people have had a larger impact on Andover’s swim dynasty than 17-year assistant coach Pierce.
A native of Salem, Pierce fell in love with swimming and diving during summers as a youngster at Cedardale Health & Fitness in Haverhill. She competed there while at Salem High — the Blue Devils did not have a team — then walked onto the UNH swim team.
After being hired as a teacher at Greater Lawrence Tech in 1997, she began coaching with stints at North Andover, Greater Lawrence, Central Catholic and with the Andover boys before joining the Golden Warrior girls as diving coach.
“In 2001, I was asked by Marilyn to join her at Andover,” said Pierce, a lead science teacher at Greater Lawrence. “Marilyn is like a second mom to me. I talk to her often and this will never change.”
JOINING FORCES
Once Fitzgerald announced her retirement, both Pierce and Barrett applied for the job — with the plan to be co-head coaches.
“I think it was my idea,” said Pierce. “Then I talked with Patty about this idea, and then we talked to Marilyn to get her thoughts.”
With the approval of “Ms. Fitz,” they took the plan to the Andover administration and were approved.
“I am extremely excited!” said Barrett. “Having been an assistant with the program the past two years, I’ve really gotten to know the girls and am looking forward to working with them towards another great year. I’m excited to be back in the game! I think our backgrounds and styles complement each other well.
“There are so many traditions associated with Andover High swim and dive. We want to work to maintain the success, spirit and pride (Fitzgerald) has brought to the team and to the community.”
And the two aren’t losing sleep over the high expectations.
“We always say each season on Day 1,” said Pierce, “that all glory comes from daring to begin.”
Fitzgerald’s legend
Marilyn Fitzgerald was inducted into the Mass. Swim Coaches Hall of Fame in 2007, and the Eagle-Tribune girls swimming Coach of the Year is named the Marilyn Fitzgerald Award. “Ms. Fitz” won the award, which was introduced in 2002, seven times including last year.
She’s also been Eagle-Tribune Person of the Year among a slew of other major swimming and humanitarian honors.
