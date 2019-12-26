HAVERHILL — Three years ago, and even two years ago, Haverhill senior Dryden Fisher could only dream of such a scenario.
Undersized and inexperienced as a freshman 106-pounder, Fisher regularly got manhandled by his opponent, and usually wound up getting pinned. It only got slightly better as a sophomore. By that time, many a wrestler might have hung up his wrestling shoes.
But that didn’t even cross his mind.
“I never thought about quitting,” said Fisher. “I wanted to stick it out. I just knew I could get stronger and I would get my turn to do some of the pounding instead of getting pounded.”
Fisher was rewarded for his stick-to-it attitude Tuesday morning when he captured the meet’s final match, an 8-6 decision over North Andover captain Sam Mountain at 152 pounds, to give the injury-depleted Hillies an exciting 35-30 victory.
“That was really exhilarating — it’s the first time a dual meet came down to the last match and I was out there,” said Fisher, who wrestled as a reserve at 132 last year and bumped up two weight classes this year. “It’s definitely the best moment I’ve had (in sports).”
Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor couldn’t have been happier for him.
“Dryden is the ultimate team guy,” said Lawlor. “He’s taken his lumps but he’s stuck with it. Even though he only weighs about 142, he saw an opening (at 152) this year and he went for it. Good for him.”
The victory lifted the Hillies, who were missing three injured starters, to 2-0 and was their 23rd straight win over the last last two years. But it wasn’t easy.
Although Steven Wise opened the meet for Haverhill with an 11-5 decision at 160, one-legged Tommy Cox then started an 18-0 North Andover run with a second period pin. Jack Dalton ended the run with a first period pin at 195.
A pair of forfeits and a 29-second pin by Ben Davoli at 120, put the Hillies ahead 21-18, but the Knights came back with pins by Carson Milovanovic and Ethan Ford to go ahead, 30-21.
But Edgar Feliciano delivered a technical fall at 138 and Jackson DiFloures recorded a first period pin at 145, giving the Hillies a 32-30 lead heading into the winner-take-all match at 152 between Fisher and Mountain.
Fisher got a quick takedown and led 4-1 after the first period and 6-3 heading into the third. Mountain got a takedown to trail by one, 6-5 in the third, but a Fisher reversal all but clinched it.
Haverhill 35, North Andover 30
120: Ben Davoli (H) pin Anthony McCann :29; 126: Carson Milovanovic (NA) pin Jesse Rodriguez :55; 132: Ethan Ford (NA) pin Elijiah Moncrief 1:05; 138: Edgar Feliciano (H) tech. fall Kris Rhoton 17-2; 145: Jackson DiFloures (H) pin Yousseff Zouiaou 1:50; 152: Dryden Fisher (H) dec. Sam Mountain 8-6; 160: Steven Wise (H) dec. Cam Watson 11-5; 170: Tommy Cox (NA) pin Allahborn Canario 3:54; 182: Colby Carbone (NA) by forfeit; 195: Jack Carbone (NA) pin Hunter Bourassa 1:27; 220: Dan Toothaker (H) by forfeit; HVY: Jay Levy (NA by forfeit
Records: North Andover 2-3, Haverhill 2-0
*************************************************
Nicolosi: Torn MCL
Haverhill star Jake Nicolosi won’t be defending his Lowell Holiday Tournament title this week. A torn MCL at the Sons of Italy Tournament has him sidelined. Nicolosi hopes to be back in 2-3 weeks although Hillies’ coach Tim Lawlor thinks that four weeks is more realistic.
