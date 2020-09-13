Just like it’s hard to keep a good man down, the same is true of a good runner.
That is the case for Merrimack College junior TJ Corliss of Haverhill.
With fall sports on hold for Merrimack as well as the rest of the Northeast Conference until at least Oct. 1, one would think that Corliss would be down in the dumps.
After all, how much fun can it be for a distance runner to chug out mile after mile of training when there is no specific race to shoot for? Well, for Corliss, who was Merrimack’s top cross country runner as both a freshman and sophomore, it’s not that big of a deal.
“I’m going to train the same anyway,” said Corliss. “Things can always change and I’m always looking forward to one race at a time.”
What might also get Corliss down is that, after some terrific training earlier in the summer, he suffered an arch injury last month and has been unable to run for more than three weeks. But even that has failed to discourage him.
“I’m about ready to go and I don’t think it will set me back too much,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of biking, doing core work and some lifting.”
Even when the outdoor track season was cancelled, Corliss continued to train rigorously and, as some motivation, he ran a 5K on the track for time with running partner Noah Davis, the former Pinkerton standout.
“It wasn’t the same atmosphere as a real race, but it was something,” said Corliss, who was a cross country and track all-conference runner in the Northeast-10 for Merrimack as a freshman.
If the season does pick up, for both cross country and track, Corliss has specific goals in mind.
“I still don’t consider myself much of a pure distance runner, but I want to break 25 minutes for 8K,” said Corliss, who didn’t run cross country at Haverhill, opting for golf instead. “And I want to break 4:10 in the mile.”
Merrimack cross country and track coach Chris Cameron is certainly not selling Corliss short.
“TJ has tremendous potential — he only ran outdoor track in HS and as a result he didn’t have the aerobic base that most kids have coming out of high school,” said Cameron. “We have gradually built up his mileage and expect big breakthroughs from him in the future.
“By the end of his freshman cross country season, he was already our number one runner, despite it being his first time ever running it. He continued that trend into his sophomore year and earned all-conference honors and all IC4A honors in our first year as D1.
“Instinctually he’s a very smart runner. He showed this by running a very tactical 4:14 mile to earn all-conference as a sophomore. He has incredible range and can run anywhere from the 800 up to 10K, and could potentially break every school record at these distances before he graduates.
“He’s a joy to coach and is very receptive to the long range plan we have in store for him. The sky’s the limit for him and we can’t wait to see how he develops the next few years.”
For his part, Corliss is sticking to the plan, coronavirus or no coronavirus.
*********************************
Corliss’ top times
Mile — 4:14.74
1,000 — 2:28.50
1,500 — 3:59.00
* 5,000 — 15:21.53
* 8,000 — 25:38.0
* Cross country times
*******************************************
Still loves golf
TJ Corliss might be a slightly more advanced distance runner had he run cross country in high school at Haverhill, but he has no regrets about sticking with golf in the fall.
“No regrets at all,” said Corliss. “A lot of people tried to get me out (for cross country) but I love golf. I still do and play whenever I can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.