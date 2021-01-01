Resolutions for 2021: Try to be realistic

Everyone has their own long-term goals and objectives that may frame their New Year’s resolutions so I’m certainly not going to impose any of my personal opinions on you by telling you what you should or shouldn’t set as your own personal goals.
However, I do have some “tips” that may help you with actually keeping your resolutions and not giving up on them only a few short weeks after New Year’s Day.
1. You made it through the pandemic panic of 2020. Think positive about 2021. We must remain hopeful. HOPE may be the only thing we have to lean on at this very moment. Your attitude is your decision.
2. The only thing I would say as to what you chose as a resolution is that you are very important to so many people and you should always be focused on taking care of yourself. Don’t ever neglect yourself, your health or your well-being. This should always be at the top of your priority list.
3. Resolutions are actually commitments you make with yourself. Prioritize them. Pick two or three key resolutions, not some unrealistic or unmanageable number.
4. Know that on average 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions evaporate by January 19. Be laser focused that this does not happen to you.
5. Take this seriously. Don’t play games with yourself or kid yourself. Genuinely and sincerely, commit.
6. Put a timeline together that keeps you honest and on track. Write it all down and keep a daily log if you feel this will help you keep your commitment.
7. Once you have committed to it and are serious about it, then tell others you are going to do this, especially people who are close to you. Then you are really committed. Call it positive pressure.
8. Perhaps challenge others to “join” you. It can be easier and even more fun if this is a team effort.
9. You have to earn the right to make this commitment. This is not a bar room bet.
10. Don’t set unrealistic goals. Set goals for success, not failure. Be specific, not vague.
11. Understand and recognize up front that there will be sacrifices that you will have to make and that you will have to accept up front. And, don’t complain about them as they occur.
12. This will be a marathon, not a sprint (overused cliché but it is true). Be patient. Too much, too soon is a recipe for failure.
13. It’s your game, so it is your rules. Without live events, gatherings or open facilities these days to keep us motivated, you now need to come up with your own challenges. Do it your way. This could actually be a good thing.
14. Personally, I actually find it easier to set goals where I am stopping at doing something (e.g., bad eating habits) versus adding something to my “to do” list but either way, do something that will make an impact.
15. Lastly, your ultimate goal should be to feel good about yourself. That is the foundation by which we accomplish everything else in our lives and something we all could use right now.
Good luck! We all need more of that in 2021.
Dave McGillivray is the long-time race director of the Boston Marathon and noted as one of the best in the world at organizing and running race events. He also oversees the Feaster Five Road Race and is a long-time resident of North Andover. You can email him at dmse@dmsesports.com.
