LAWRENCE — There have been some blips in the road this fall, sure. But there have also been a lot of moments where it all comes together for the Central Catholic girls soccer team.
Monday afternoon was one of those moments.
Facing a hot Andover team that was winners of seven straight, Central celebrated senior day with a smothering 3-0 shutout on a beautiful fall afternoon. After losing to their rivals earlier in the season, the Raiders (8-4) were eager to get some revenge.
“I think it was really exciting for all of us just because we did lose to them already,” said senior midfielder Addison Jaromin. “Coming back and doing this, especially on our senior day with everyone here, was really exciting.”
Added junior forward Sydney Wnek: “We played our hardest and had our best game.”
Every win is of course important, but it feels more so this year.
There are no free-bees in the MVC this fall, especially in the Large where — coming into Monday — each team was above .500.
Check this out:
—Andover has beat Central, and now vise versa.
—North Andover crushed Central (7-1).
—Central beat Tewksbury.
—Tewksbury beat Andover.
—Andover beat North Andover.
—Haverhill has split with Central.
It’s truly a league of parody, with the battle to crown a winner in the Large most likely coming down to the final week of games.
“Besides our 7-1 loss at North Andover I think it’s been pretty even for the most part,” said Central coach Casey Grange. “Every game has been competitive, and we just need to find a way to be more consistent. We can play like this one day, and then not so well the next.”
But, after yesterday’s game, there was certainly a lot for the Raiders to feel confident about moving forward.
After a scoreless first half, junior Adrianna Niles opened the scoring when she buried the rebound that came off her penalty kick. The penalty was set up by junior Faith Lee, who hustled past her defender on the right sideline to haul in a long crosser before sending a pass back to Niles who was tripped.
Later in the half, Wnek fought down the field with the ball on her left foot and a defender draped all over before unleashing a pretty strike that sailed under the crossbar. Then with five minutes left, Wnek crossed a pass to Niles in front of the net who buried her second of the game.
It was the first time Andover (8-2-2) has allowed more than one goal.
“I think (Andover’s) only let in five goals this year, and one of them was against us last time,” said Grange. “We’ve been working on finishing a lot so it was nice to see it pay off a little bit.”
And a Central defense led by senior Lizzie Dankert kept a potent Andover offense and talented top weapons Ava Trapp, Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Emma Azzi and Ashley Kendrigan at bay.
The Raiders also qualified for the state tournament with five games left in the regular season. You may not think that’s too impressive for a program with the pedigree like Central.
But, it’s definitely a welcome return to form after the Raiders waited until their final game a year ago to clinch their playoff spot.
“We’re really excited,” said Jaromin. “We went pretty close to the edge last season, so we’re very happy to get in early and we’re excited for the season to come.”
WELCOME BACK, MADELYN!
Besides taking down rival Andover 3-0 on Monday, the Central Catholic girls soccer team also welcomed the return of back Madelyn Zubiel.
The senior was projected to be a key player this fall for the Raiders, but she broke her foot playing summer league in August and has been sidelined since. But she’s continued to be a strong and supportive teammate, and Monday she was recognized with the rest of the seniors and was able to get on the field and play a few minutes.
“It was awesome,” said Central coach Casey Grange. “She’s just had a lot of bad luck last year and this year. ... It was really nice to get her back out there today.”
Central Catholic 3, Andover 0
Goals: CC — Adrianna Niles 2, Sydney Wnek
Assists: CC — Wnek
Saves: CC — Izzy Majewski 3, Kat DeSimone 3; A — Izzy Shih 3
Andover (8-2-2): 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (8-4): 0 3 — 3
