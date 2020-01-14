Returning MVP Johnson, rising Khalil the area's hottest scorers

With nearly a full month gone by in the 2019-20 boys basketball season, a pair of returning superstars have been joined by a few emerging standouts as the Eagle-Tribune area’s scoring leaders.
To the surprise of no one, defending Eagle-Tribune Player of the Year Dallion Johnson of Bradford and Phillips Academy stands atop the area leaderboard at 22.4 points per game. The Penn State basketball commit, who averaged 20.2 points a game last year, has hit 25 3-pointers in eight games. He scored 30 points in a win over Suffield Academy last week.
Sanborn junior Dylan Khalil has used a few monster performances to jump into second in the area at 19.2 points a game. Last week he set a career-high with 28 points against John Stark, then broke it with 35 points in a win over Kingswood. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 12.0 points a game last season.
Returning Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer Kyle Rocker has continued to show his star form. He’s third in the area at 17.8 points per game, including 18 3-pointers.
A year after showing he could play point guard against the state’s best as freshman (6.9 ppg), Central Catholic sophomore Xavier McKenzie is now proving himself an elite scorer. McKenzie is scoring 17.5 points a game, fifth in the area. His 175 points in 10 games trails just Johnson (179 points).
Rounding out the top five is Greater Lawrence’s Jeremiah Mejia. He’s scoring 17.1 points a game, after averaging 12.2 points last year.
Just outside the top five is newcomer Joey DaSilva of Windham, a Bishop Guertin transfer who is scoring 17.5 points a game. Right behind him are returning Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer Derek Crowley of Pelham (17.3 ppg) and Presentation of Mary’s Kerwin Lebron (16.6 ppg).
Methuen’s Mitchell Crowe has been absolutely deadly from deep. The junior leads the area with 33 3-pointers in just nine games, after hitting nine treys against Greater Lawrence on Sunday. He hit 33 3s in an impressive sophomore season. Crowe is leading the Rangers at 16.0 points a game.
Central Catholic’s Nate Godin hit 11 3-pointers all of last season, but has gone off for 27 3s in 10 games this winter, second in the area. He’s also second on the Raiders at 12.5 points a game.
Lawrence’s Angel Herrera is tied for third in the area in 3s (25) with Johnson. Behind him are Andover’s Richie Shahtanian and Brooks standout and former Central Catholic star George Smith (20 3s) — both with 20 3s.
Top-scoring post players are Andover’s Aidan Cammann (15.4 ppg) and Lawrence’s Gabriel Zorrilla (13.7 ppg).
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.