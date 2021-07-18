ATLANTA -- Gustavo Bou scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season before half-time and the New England Revolution snapped a season-long three-match winless run with a 1-0 victory at Atlanta United on Saturday.
Brad Knighton made five saves for New England (8-3-3, 27 points) to snap his team's stretch of five consecutive games conceding multiple goals. It was a first clean sheet since 2018 for Knighton, who is deputizing while Matt Turner is on international duty at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Atlanta (2-4-7, 13 points) saw their winless run extend to eight matches and failed to score for a fourth match in their last five.
The Revolution took the lead after 18 minutes when Wilfred Kaptoum was played free down the right and then crossed toward Adam Buska, who lost his footing as he collected the pass, but still managed to slot a ball left for Bou, who hammered a finish that deflected off an Atlanta defender.
