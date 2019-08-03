FOXBOROUGH — The New England Revolution's phenomenal form since Bruce Arena arrived as manager hit a snag on Saturday, as the Revs lost at home to Los Angeles FC, 2-0.
New England entered the night with five wins in its last six games, and no losses since June 19 (in all competitions). The Revs hadn't lost in league play since May 8, going on an unbeaten run of 11 games.
The Revolution found themselves in a hole early, as Diego Rossi lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Matt Turner, watching as it fell perfectly into the bottom corner in the eighth minute to give LAFC a 1-0 lead.
Los Angeles doubled its advantage in the 72nd minute when, after a nice passage of play, Latif Blessing kept his composure in the box, cut past a Revolution defender and tucked a goal away.
The Revolution struggled to create opportunities, as they were out-shot, 22-10, and mustered just one shot on target throughout the contest.
After Saturday's bump in the road, the Revolution will look to get things right on Aug. 10 at the Seattle Sounders (4 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.