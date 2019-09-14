ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nani notched a pair of goals for Orlando City against the New England Revolution in a 3-3 draw Saturday.
Tesho Akindele put New England (10-10-10) on top 1-0 with an own goal in the 15th minute. Nani tied the game for Orlando City (9-13-9) at 1-1 in the 22nd minute with a header nine yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Mauricio Pereyra.
Cristian Penilla gave New England a 2-1 advantage in the 35th minute on a shot 15 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Carles Gil. Gustavo Bou put New England up 3-1 in the 41st minute on a shot 18 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Gil.
Dom Dwyer narrowed the gap for Orlando City in the 47th minute on a header 17 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Nani. Nani tied it at 3-3 for Orlando City in the 54th minute with a shot 17 yards out from the edge of the box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.