There is no way you could confuse Pinkerton juniors Tom Rioux and Liam Doyle when they’re on the mound.
Rioux is a righty with a nasty slider who is Mr. Calm under pressure while Doyle is more high strung as a lefty flamethrower who has been clocked at 91 miles per hour and regularly throws it in the 88-89 range.
But they’re both aces, they complement each other perfectly and have led an outstanding overall staff that has guided Pinkerton to an excellent 11-1 campaign.
Doyle leads the staff with a 5-0 record and a 0.894 ERA with a whopping 71 strikeouts in 31 innings. Rioux is 2-0 with 28 strikeouts in 31 innings to go with a 0.724 ERA.
While they have different styles and temperaments on the mound, the junior aces go way back, to when they played on the same T-ball team in Derry, and have learned from each other.
“The thing I’ve learned from him is having confidence and having a little bit of an attitude on the mound,” said Rioux, whose twin brother Nicholas is also on the team. “I think the thing he’s learned from me is staying composed.”
Doyle, who has already gotten multiple D1 offers (Stetson, Wichita State and Northeastern), agrees.
“Tom is more of a mental pitcher — one of the toughest mental pitchers I know,” said Doyle. “He knows how to get out of sticky situations and that’s something I’m learning.”
Despite their differences, Rioux and Doyle have enjoyed similar success and been more than Pinkerton head coach Steve Campo could ask for.
“We had a lot of question marks coming into this season, with missing last year, but Tom and Liam have helped provide a consistency that our team can build around,” said Campo. “The success they have found is very impressive with limited varsity experience coming into the season.”
Two years ago, in fact, Rioux swung between the freshman and junior varsity teams while Doyle saw limited varsity time. But, as baseball-only athletes, they have focused on improving their pitching ever since.
Both work out with weights to strengthen their arms and legs and they share the same pitching coaches — Kyle Harvell at Pinkerton and, in the summer for the New Hampshire Prospects, Preston Harrington.
As a result, Rioux has sharpened his pitches and increased his velocity from 82 mph to 85 in the last year while Doyle has taken an even bigger jump, thanks partly to a growth spurt.
“From the end of last summer, I jumped six miles per hour on my fast ball,” said Doyle. “I’ve got a strong arm but I’ve been working a lot on strengthening my legs. I’ve also grown six inches in the last year and a half (to 6-foot-2) and I’m sure that’s helped.”
Harvell has been impressed with the progress of both aces, for different reasons.
“The thing about Tom is his command of the strike zone and the way he mixes pitches,” said Harvell. “The big thing about Liam is his physical maturity. He’s got a lot of physical tools — I don’t think there’s anyone in the state more physically gifted.”
Doyle, although understandably happy with his season and how he’s throwing, is not content to run in place. He’s hoping to increase his velocity to 94 (mph) by the end of the summer and continue to elevate it.
When he needs a strikeout, Doyle will either go with a high fastball or a curveball in the dirt while Rioux relies on his slider in the clutch. Both have developing changeups.
Looking ahead, both of the junior Astros are looking to pitch in college and Doyle has dreams of being drafted. Rioux, who is an outstanding student, lists Dartmouth as his dream school while Doyle’s vision is to play for baseball factory the University of Miami.
“My dream has always been to play baseball in the south and Miami is the best,” said Doyle. “They’ve developed a lot of major league pitchers there and it’s baseball all year round.”
But, first things first, for both of them.
“The biggest thing this year is we want to win a state championship,” said Doyle.
With this righty-lefty combination on the mound, that is certainly a realistic goal.
Tough to score on
Liam Doyle — 5-0, 0.894 ERA, 70Ks in 31 innings
Tom Rioux — 2-0, 0.724 ERA, 28Ks in 31 innings
