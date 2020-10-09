Some freshmen might have been utterly discouraged by such a debut cross country race.
But Windham junior Michael Killion had a different response when he was clocked in 23:10 for the first 5K race of his high school career two years ago.
“I was actually surprised that my time was that good,” said Killion. “I started running in seventh grade but didn’t have much success.
“When I got that time, it motivated me to do better. I used it as a catalyst.”
The motivation has worked wonders because Killion has made a dramatic jump in two years. He showed steady improvement as a freshman and stepped up significantly last year, running a 17:27 in the Division 2 state meet and then a 16:48 at the Meet of Champions a week later.
And Killion has continued his steady rise. In a tri-meet against a strong Sanborn team, the week before last, he ran the 5K in 16:33, good for fourth place. That’s nearly a stunning seven-minute 5K improvement in two years.
Explaining his tremendous improvement, Killion said: “I attribute it to a number of things, but the big thing is that I became more invested in the sport and found a passion for running. That motivated me and got me training more and harder.”
Windham coach Kelly Fox confirms that analysis.
“His work ethic and commitment to running along with his talent has allowed him to be a 16:30 (5K) runner,” she said.
The rise of Killion has provided Windham with an impressive nucleus at the top and turned the Jaguars into one of the top Division 2 teams in the state.
Senior Rohan Rai is the unquestioned leader and one of the premier runners in New Hampshire, but No. 2 runner Trey Gonzalez is closing the gap with Killion close behind and Logan Carter also showing great improvement. They finished 1-3-4-6 against Sanborn.
“The team was really excited about that,” said Killion. “It was a good race all the way around for us.”
As for season goals, Killion said: “As a team, I think we can compete for No. 2 (behind nationally-ranked Coe-Brown) in Division 2 and, as a personal goal, I’d like to break 16 (minutes) in the 5K.”
If that can be accomplished, it will just be further testament to how much improvement runners can make with the proper dose of commitment.
OVERCAUTIOUS?
Obviously, it’s great that cross country has been permitted to continue in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic, but aren’t the safety precautions a bit much and unnecessary?
Having the starts go in waves like a road race is understandable, perhaps, but having one school go and then another makes the competition nearly worthless. Runners compete against their teammates in practice all the time and they need opposing competition to truly measure up and improve.
Also, what is the point of not allowing teams to walk the course prior to the meet? If a team walks the course wearing masks, there should be no problem.
Otherwise, there could be problems like reported last week when an entire team went the wrong way on a course. Moreover, not knowing a course could lead to injuries if runners are uncertain or come across an unexpected dip or rise in the terrain.
MSTCA PLANS
It’s not anything like a traditional invitational, but the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association is doing its best to provide a somewhat normal experience by planning the Frank Kelley Invitational for Sunday, Oct. 18 at Highland Park in Attleboro.
Teams can’t enter but individuals can enter which means that they will engage in competition against other runners. The meet will be run in waves with, theoretically, runners with similar times being grouped in the same wave.
If the meet goes off with minimal problems, the MSTCA hopes to schedule other invitationals. i
