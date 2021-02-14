Rivalry matchups highlight this week's 'MVC Cup' tournament

A pair of archrivals are set to face off for a chance to play in the newly-established Merrimack Valley Conference Tournament — or MVC Cup — girls hockey title game, while a few more rivals could meet in other championship games.
In girls hockey, No. 2 seed Methuen/Tewksbury (6-3) will host No. 3 Andover High (6-3) for the fourth meeting between the two teams this winter, in the MVC Cup semifinals on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The Golden Warriors won the first matchup on Jan. 13 (7-0), but the Red Rangers rebounded to beat their rival twice (2-0 and 3-1) since then. The winner of that game will take on Billerica/Chelmsford (8-1) in the title game.
“We’re very excited,” said Methuen/Tewksbury coach Sarah Oteri. “The past two games between us have been extremely competitive and intense. Andover is a strong team with a lot of depth, so we know our best game will be needed to win.”
Speaking of rivals, Andover and Central Catholic could meet in both the MVC Division 1 girls and boys hoops finals.
In Tuesday’s semifinals, undefeated No. 1 Andover High (8-0) will host No. 4 Haverhill (4-6), while No. 2 Central Catholic (7-3) will host No. 3 Lowell (7-3).
The Golden Warriors opened the season with a pair of tight victories over the Raiders (60-57 and 61-54). Central’s only other loss came to Lowell (57-54), and the Raiders avenged that — thanks to Nate Godin’s last-second heroics — on Saturday.
“We’re all really excited to have something to play for,” said Central coach Mark Dunham. “Our guys are really locked in and looking forward to the opportunity to compete for the MVC Cup.”
On the girls side, No. 2 Andover (8-2) is hoping to earn a chance to avenge their only losses of the winter, both to undefeated No. 1 Central Catholic (8-0), in the girls title game on Feb. 18.
In Monday’s semifinals, the Raiders will host Billerica (4-4), while the Golden Warriors will host Chelmsford (8-2). Andover handed Chelmsford its only two losses of the season, by a combined nine points.
Andover will be without All-Scholastic Tatum Shaw due to her being considered a close Covid contact in one of her classes last Monday. She is eligible to return on Tuesday, if the Golden Warriors make the title game.
“We’re very excited,” said Warriors head coach Alan Hibino. “It’s always difficult to beat a team three times in one season, and we expect the game to be a battle like the first two. We feel like the winner has a good chance of knocking off Central in the final.”
In the Division 2 boys semis on Tuesday, the No. 1 Methuen (6-4) will host No. 4 Dracut (3-7), a team it beat twice in the regular season. Meanwhile, No. 4 North Andover (3-7) will travel to No. 3 Tewksbury (5-5). The two teams have not played this winter.
In the D2 girls semifinals on Monday, No. 4 North Andover (2-5) will travel to Tewksbury (3-6), while No. 6 Methuen (3-4) will travel to No. 3 Dracut (4-4). The Rangers and Middies split their regular season series 1-1, while the Scarlet Knights dropped both games to the Indians.
In the Division 1 boys hockey semis, No. 2 Central Catholic (6-1-1) will face No. 3 North Andover (3-3-1) in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Raiders beat the Knights once, and they played to a 0-0 tie this winter.
In Division 2, No. 3 Andover (0-4-1) will take on No. 2 Lowell (6-3) on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) They didn’t meet in the regular season.
In Division 3, No. 2 Methuen (3-5) will host No. 3 Billerica (0-3) on Thursday (6 p.m.) Their regular season matchup was cancelled due to COVID.
MVC CUP PAIRINGS
Boys Basketball
DIVISION 1
Seeds: 1. Andover (8-0), 2. Central Catholic (7-3), 3. Lowell (7-3), 4. Haverhill (4-6)
SEMIFINALS
Feb. 16
Game 1: Haverhill at Andover, 6:20 p.m.; Game 2: Lowell at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
FINALS
Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m., Tewksbury High
DIVISION 2
Seeds: 1. Methuen (6-4), 2. Tewksbury (5-5), 3 North Andover (3-7), 4 Dracut (3-7)
SEMIFINALS
Feb. 16
Game 1: Dracut at Methuen, 5:40 p.m.; Game 2: North Andover at Tewksbury, 5 p.m.
FINALS
Feb. 19, 5 p.m., Tewksbury High
Girls Basketball
DIVISION 1
Seeds: 1. Central Catholic (8-0), 2. Andover (8-2), 3. Chelmsford (8-2), 4. Billerica (4-4)
SEMIFINALS
Feb. 15
Game 1: Billerica at Central Catholic, 5:40 p.m.; Game 2: Chelmsford at Andover, 6:20 p.m.
FINALS
Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m., Chelmsford High
DIVISION 2
Seeds: 1. Tewksbury (3-4), 2. Dracut (4-4), 3. Methuen (3-4), 4. North Andover (2-5)
SEMIFINALS
Feb. 15
Game 1: North Andover at Tewksbury, 5 p.m.; Game 2: Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.
FINALS
Feb. 18, 5 p.m., Chelmsford High
Boys Hockey
DIVISION 1
Seeds: 1. Tewksbury (7-1), 2. Central Catholic (6-1-1), 3. North Andover (3-3-1)
SEMIFINALS
Feb. 17
Game 1: North Andover vs. Central Catholic, time and location TBA
FINALS
Feb. 20 or 21, noon, Tsongas Center
Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. Tewksbury
DIVISION 2
Seeds: 1. Chelmsford (3-2-1), 2. Lowell (6-3), 3. Andover (0-4-1)
SEMIFINALS
Feb. 17, Breakaway Ice (Tewksbury)
Game 1: Andover vs. Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
FINALS
Feb. 20 or 21, 6 p.m., Tsongas Center, Lowell
Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. Chelmsford
DIVISION 3
Seeds: 1. Dracut/Tyngsboro (4-6), 2. Methuen (3-5), 3. Billerica (0-3)
SEMIFINALS
Feb. 18
Game 1: Billerica at Methuen, 6 p.m.
FINALS
Feb. 20 or 21, 9 a.m., Tsongas Center, Lowell
Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. Dracut/Tyngsboro
Girls Hockey
Seeds: 1. Billerica/Chelmsford (8-1), 2. Methuen/Tewksbury (6-3), 3. Andover (6-3)
SEMIFINALS
Feb. 17
Game 1: Andover at Methuen/Tewksbury, 4 p.m.
FINALS
Feb. 20 or 21, 3 p.m., Tsongas Center
Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. Billerica/Chelmsford
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.