NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover quarterback Will Schimmoeller had a big smile on his face walking out of his team’s post-game huddle Friday night.
“We’re playing the best football we’ve played all year,” said the 6-foot-1 junior. “I feel like the roof is just endless for us.”
A month ago, those words would’ve been considered lunacy around the Knights’ locker room. After a bleak 1-3 start to the season, the defending Division 2 state champions looked exactly like what they were — a team hit hard by graduation.
But boy have times changed.
North Andover rattled off its fourth straight win Friday night, taking down Westford, 35-7, in the first round of the Division 2 North tournament. As far as state title defense openers go, the Knights (5-3) couldn’t have asked for much better.
“We knew it was going to be a struggle in the first half (of the year) because we were very inexperienced,” said running back Freddy Gabin, who had three total touchdowns in the win. “But we knew towards the second half and postseason we’d start clicking, and that’s exactly what’s going on right now.”
The fourth-seeded Knights jumped on Westford (3-5) early, forcing a 3-and-out on the game’s first possession. Four plays later, Gabin plunged in from the 2-yard-line. Then after a nifty Jadynn Mencia interception in the back of the end zone, Gabin picked up his second score when he barrelled in from a yard out to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
But the Grey Ghost didn’t quit, forcing a fourth-down stop near midfield before driving down and scoring on a tough Sean Brown 6-yard run to cut the lead to just 14-7.
And, after all of the good will the Knights had built up, that’s where the score stood at half.
“I thought the key point was when we went for it on fourth down and didn’t get it,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski. “The rest of the half was kind of touch-and-go.”
But, like their season as a whole, the Knights turned it on in the second half.
It started when Matt Chicko took a tap-pass from Schimmoeller 67 yards to the house on the opening drive. Then after a stop, Schimmoeller led his team down the field and capped a 10-play drive by finding Gabin on a 13-yard swing pass to the flat on fourth down.
The Knights cruised from there, relying on the strong defensive play of Mencia, Christian Ortega (interception), Tim Iannarone and Jack Carbone to keep Westford off the scoreboard.
Schimmoeller finished his fine day 15 of 23 through the air for 248 yards and three TDs, and also ran for a team-high 52 yards. Most of his passing yards came on simple touch-passes to streaking receivers a few feet in front of him, but there was a simple explanation for that.
“The wind was a big factor tonight,” said Schimmoeller. “So we had to dial that in.”
One lesson learned Friday night: The heart of a champion is hard to knock out.
But it’ll certainly be tested next week when the Knights travel to play top-seeded Reading (7-1) in the quarterfinals. The Rockets dismantled No. 8 Chelmsford Friday night, 40-0.
“For us to come out and take this game, it’s a good start,” said Dubzinski. “And now we have to focus on whoever we’ve got next. I think it’s going to be Reading, so we’re going to need to have a great week of practice.
“They’re the No. 1 seed, so it’ll be a good opportunity to see what we’ve got.”
North Andover 35, Westford 7
Westford (3-5): 0 7 0 0 — 7
North Andover (5-3): 14 0 14 7 — 35
First Quarter
NA — Freddy Gabin 2 run (Seth DiSalvo kick), 8:41
NA — Gabin 1 run (DiSalvo kick), :07
Second Quarter
W — Sean Brown 6 run (Mark Blanc kick), 6:04
Third Quarter
NA — Matt Chicko 67 pass from Will Schimmoeller (kick failed), 10:29
NA — Gabin 13 pass from Schimmoeller (Gabin run), 1:54
Fourth Quarter
NA — Jadynn Mencia 7 pass from Schimmoeller (DiSalvo kick), 5:45
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NORTH ANDOVER (36-142): Will Schimmoeller 13-52, Ricky Brutus 8-49, Freddy Gabin 11-46, Sebastian Vente 1-1, AJ Lawrence 3-(-6); WESTFORD (31-149): Sean Brown 12-117, Nicholas Faretra 13-23, Adam Ohanian 6-9
PASSING: NA — Schimmoeller 15-23-0, 248, Peter Radulski 0-1-1, 0; WESTFORD — Faretra 3-12-2, 29, Luke Reynolds 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: NA — Matt Chicko 4-97, Brutus 4-66, Gabin 3-56, Jadynn Mencia 4-29; WESTFORD — Ohanian 2-17, Devin Crogan 1-12
