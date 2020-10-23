LOWELL -- The one downer of the MVC Golf Day, a replacement for the MVC Golf Championships, is the fact that each foursome consisted of one school rather that seeding players.
A seeded group would have the best players going head-to-head. In the MVC, the Who’s Who group might be North Andover High’s James Robbins, Haverhill High’s Aiden Azevedo and Central Catholic’s Josh Lavallee, with about six players, including four from Andover High, knocking on their door.
Basically, you see your competition for the top honors, in the flesh.
As luck would have it, guess what happened at Mount Pleasant Golf Club on Thursday?
One group, actually had two players, going to head-to-head for the top spot. The North Andover High group, with its two top players, Robbins and Adam Heinze, pretty much realized on the final few holes, that barring something crazy, it was either of them for the “MVC Golf Day” championship.
For a quick summary of the duo, from their high school coach, Nick Antonelli, the head teaching pro at Atkinson Country Club, it goes something like this:
Robbins: A full-time golfer. Eats, sleeps and drinks the sport. Oh yeah, he studies golf, too.
He hits the ball long and really has no weakness in his game.
Heinze: One of the best swings around. A very good athlete who can generate a lot of clubhead speed. Probably more devoted to hockey, but could play golf in college, too, if he wanted.
Through nine holes in Thursday’s round, Robbins was 4-under-par, including an eagle, three birdies and a bogey. But Heinze was close, with three birdies and a bogey, at 2-under, after nine.
There were a few other players, including Azevedo, who was 2-under through 12 holes, in the mix. But as it got closer to the last few holes it was Robbins versus Heinze.
“We’ve played a lot together,” joked Heinze afterward. “A lot. We always have a great time. James is such a good player.”
Robbins upped it to a three-stroke lead with three straight pars and two Heinze bogeys. But Heinze got back to within two strokes when Robbins bogeyed three out of four holes heading to their 17th hole.
Heinze birdied and Robbins parred, closing the gap to one stroke with one to play.
Basically “match play.”
Both got in a little trouble off the tee, hitting near a tree on the right side, and both hit into the bunker near the green. Heinze hit his out to about six feet above the hole and Robbins was just inside of him, about five feet below the hole.
Heinze hit his putt forcing Robbins to make his uphill putt for the outright win. He did.
“I had a great time out there,” said Robbins. “Adam was tough. He’s always tough. It just feels good to win.”
Andover wins team title
In most conference, sectional and state tournament team competitions, each team sends four to six players and only three or four of the best scores are used.
In this event, all four scores counted. While North Andover had the top two scores, it was Andover High that won the team competition easily with all four players breaking 80 -- Stephen Ingram, 73; Cade Cedorchuk, Evan Giggey and Nick Ventura, 78.
Andover was 18-over-par. Second place was Lowell at 31-over and Haverhill at 33-over.
During the regular season, Andover and Haverhill tied for the MVC title.
“I was so happy for our three seniors, the year they were hoping to have,” said Andover coach Dave Fazio. “This was a state tourney for us. Cade, Steven and Evan have been with me forever. Our success over the last couple of years is the number of really good players we have. Everybody broke 80. That’s not an easy thing to do having four guys do it. I’m so proud.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.