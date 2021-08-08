The Kingston Night Owls punched their ticket to the North Shore Baseball League semifinals with a 6-3 victory over the Northeast Tide in the clinching game of their best-of-3 first round series.
Pitcher Garrett Roberts led the Night Owls. He entered the game in the third inning and delivered five innings of shutout relief. He allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out eight.
Connor Morin paced the Kingston offense, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Sebastian Mexico added an RBI double and a solo home run — his second homer in as many days.
The Night Owls will kick off their best-of-5 semifinal series on Monday. Their opponent depended on the result of Sunday night’s matchup between Peabody and North Shore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.