LAWRENCE — St. John’s Prep was no match for Andover as the two squared off in the Hoops for Hope Elite Eight.
Behind Kyle Rocker’s 17 points, Andover advanced to the Final Four with a 69-47 win over the Eagles. St. John’s Prep’s Noah Thomas had 13 points in his team’s loss.
Wednesday night will have the girls Hoops for Hope finals, then the boys will conclude on Thursday.
Here are the rest of the results from the Hoops for Hope Elite Eight games played on Tuesday night.
Lynn English 81, Central Catholic 68
LE — Adimide Badmus 22; CC — Nate Godin 17
Lawrence 58, Windham 33
L — Cristian Moscat 12; W — Matt Logue 9
Lowell 69, Lowell Catholic 51
L — Carlos Nunez 19; LC — Isaiah Taylor 12
